Are you ready for a thrilling and heartwarming experience that supports a great cause?
Look no further than Ride 4 Styles, an annual charity bike ride held in honour of fallen oﬃcer Constable Garrett Styles, who died in the line of duty in 2011.
This year's event will take place on June 4 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Community Safety Village in Bruce's Mill Conservation Area located at 3291 Stouﬀville Rd., just west of Kennedy Rd.
This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Ride 4 Styles, which has become an annual tradition in the York Region community.
In 2022, the event raised over $15,000, thanks to the generous support of nearly 100 riders who enjoyed the beautiful weather and the camaraderie of the ride. Since its inception, the event has raised over $130,000 for various York Region charities.
This year, proceeds from the ride will be donated to two worthy causes: the Canadian Police Memorial Ride to Remember and S.O.L.E. Survivors of Law Enforcement. By participating in the Ride 4 Styles, you'll be making a meaningful contribution to these organizations that provide support and assistance to police oﬃcers and their families.
The Ride 4 Styles is not just a charity bike ride, but a way to continue the legacy of Constable Styles and to honour and remember those who have given their lives in service to their communities.
The Ride 4 Styles committee chair, Detective Jim Russell, commented on the importance of honouring fallen oﬃcers, saying “Honouring fallen oﬃcers is important for the oﬃcer’s family, colleagues and the community.
Families see the sacrifice of their loved one is appreciated and not forgotten. Oﬃcers have a chance to pay tribute to their fallen colleague and are reminded of their colleague’s sacrifice. Members of the community get to show their appreciation for the contribution the oﬃcer made through their service.”
He also remarked on the Survivors or Law Enforcement organization, saying “S.O.L.E. is an extremely important group for families of fallen officers. They connect, engage and provide mutual support to families of oﬃcers who have died in the line of duty. There is no one better to support a family who has lost a loved one in the line of duty than someone who has experienced the same thing. Families can share their healing journey and lean on the large group that is available to support them. It is an honour to support S.O.L.E. with funds raised from the Ride 4 Styles.”
Registration for the event is open now, and cyclists can sign up for just $75. Along with the satisfaction of supporting a great cause, participants will receive a pair of custom socks.
Before registering, participants are asked to review the e-release and waiver of liability agreement. Safety is a top priority at the Ride 4 Styles and all riders are required to wear helmets and follow all traﬃc laws.
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to support a great cause, make new friends, and experience the joy of cycling. Register today for the 2023 Ride 4 Styles as we ride to remember.
https://calendar.yrp.ca/default/Detail/2023-06-04-0700-Ride-4-Styles