Community activists are setting up temporary tipis on the streets of Winnipeg, as they look to give the city’s unsheltered population more options to stay warm and ensure that no one dies on the streets because they don’t have a place to warm up during the frigid winter months.
“We continue to see people out on the streets and forced to sleep in bus shelters, and there have already been too many casualties, so we need this to stop,” Winnipegger River Fontaine said.
“We can’t just sit back and watch this continue to happen.”
Fontaine works with Anishiative, a not-for-profit grassroots organization that works to support people who are struggling with a lack of housing and related issues and also works to support and empower local youth.
Anishiative has now joined forces with fellow community groups End Homelessness Winnipeg, Main Street Project, and the SABE Peace Walkers and created the Tipi Project.
The groups will now set up temporary tipis and tipi camps throughout the winter, where Fontaine said those who have nowhere else to go can come and warm up by a fire, get something to eat, and talk with the people involved with the project.
“The work is personal for me because I do have some relatives that are currently not in a good place or in a good way, and I always think of them when I do this kind of work, and think ‘how would I feel if I saw my relatives freezing in a bus shack?’
“We can’t let our people suffer like this.”
Last week, Fontaine and others set up a tipi near the Circle of Life Thunderbird House at the corner of Main Street and Higgins Avenue in downtown Winnipeg, and he said for the approximately four days it was set up, they helped several people in several different ways.
“We invite them in, we let them sit by the fire and warm up, and we are there to talk about how they are feeling and what they are going through,” Fontaine said.
The group has since taken down the camp on Main Street, but Fontaine said they plan to set one up in the same location sometime this weekend and continue to set up tipis throughout the winter months.
“Each will be up for about four or five days depending on what the weather is like,” he said. “And we will get out there and set up a camp as quickly as we can, and then we just start helping as many people as we can.”
And while the tipis will offer temporary shelter and warmth, Fontaine said those building them also hope to start talking to people who utilize them about long-term solutions that could help to better their lives and get them off the streets and to a better place.
“We will talk to them and ask questions like ‘how do you feel about housing,’ or ‘how do you feel about getting into some sort of treatment,’ and from there we can suggest what next steps they can take, and who they could reach out to, so the goal is to help people in any and all ways that we can.”
And Fontaine says he knows from experience how helpful it can be just to offer someone who is struggling someone to talk to and someone who will listen without judgement.
“I’ve been doing this for a while, and I’ve learned how important it is to just be present and be there to listen to them, and I’ve seen where even just saying hello can transform someone’s entire day, and in some cases their entire life.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.