Some residents of Church Street in Orangeville feel planned road reconstruction work needs to be re-evaluated before asphalt is broken.
Shelley Croxall, a Church Street resident, told town council July 10 that the town would be wise to fairly consider some of the suggestions brought by that street’s residents.
Orangeville was incorporated as a municipality in 1873. Her home was built a short time later in 1877, close to the street.
“It was built very close to the roadway because, back then, proximity to the road was advantageous,” Croxall said.
The steps to her front door are 12.5 feet from the curb. The house is about 16 feet from the curb. She learned in June that the town plans to take about 4.3 feet of that space during work to widen Church Street.
She said that’s about a quarter of her home’s frontage.
“This represents a significant portion of the land in front of my century home,” she said. “Every foot closer to my home puts the safety of my rubble trench foundation wall at risk.”
She said every foot closer to her home puts its value at risk and the safety of her family when they exit through the front door that will be closer to moving vehicles on the road.
Croxall said she’s spoken with town staff and the contractors hired by the town. She’s suggested ways the work could be done without being so invasive to her property.
She presented a petition to council signed by Church Street residents concerned about the reconstruction work. Those residents didn’t know about plans to widen the road and do not support such a change.
Keeping Church Street at its current width is a simple solution, she said.
“A narrow street helps to calm traffic,” Croxall said. “It has been this width for all time.”
She said town staff have indicated the street has to be widened because of liability issues. But retaining the current measurement should be a reasonable exception, given the proximity of some of the homes to the street.
“A similar exception was made on Parsons Street which was reconstructed to 5.5 metres,” she said.
Making Church Street a one-way thoroughfare would also eliminate the need for widening it, she said.
Removing utility poles from the area would also be an option, but she said town staff have indicated such work is too costly.
“The value of doing things right comes at a cost,” she said. “Town staff communicated last week a cost of $400,000 as one reason why this cannot be considered. But what is the cost to homeowners for the degradation of property.”
Croxall said proper notice wasn’t given and the public wasn’t consulted on the project.
Her immediate neighbour is Kerry’s Place, a home for people with severe autism, she said. Widening the road will take away parking for staff and visitors to the facility.
Even with the frontage the homes currently have, vehicles have driven into two homes.
She said residents agree Church Street needs to be updated. Where they differ with the municipality is in how the infrastructure should be updated.
“The town has chosen to move forward with the easiest solution rather than the right solution at the expense of homeowners,” Croxall said. “Town staff will not have to face this every day. The residents there will.”
Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor asked town staff to provide clarification to some of the points raised in Croxall’s argument.
Tony Dulisse, a project manager with the town, said staff advertised the Church Street project on a number of platforms.
“We started to provide that notice at the end of March through our communications department,” Dulisse said.
He said hard copy notices were also hand delivered to ensure the word got out to as many people as possible.
Tim Kocialek, the town’s general manager of infrastructure services, said the project requires so much frontage of homes because of road allowance issues with a sidewalk and private property on the street’s other side.
He said the closeness of hydro poles to trees rules out that suggestion.
“You’d probably have to take out a lot of trees on private property,” Kocialek said.
Kocialek suggested the road widening be reduced to 5.5 metres or 5.75 metres as opposed to the initial six metre plan. Council could get the consultant to redesign the project for those parameters.
