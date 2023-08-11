NEYAASHIINIGMIING – Greg Nadjiwon returned to his former seat as Ogimaa (Chief) of the Chippewas of Nawash after taking the last term off to rest and rejuvenate himself.
Nadjiwon is a retired ironworker, working in the trade for over 35 years. He has a passion for creating opportunities for his community to support sustainable growth and economic and social prosperity.
The former chief was once again nominated for the 2023-25 term of office and incumbent chief Veronica Smith’s only rival in the close race.
Winning with a narrow margin of 73, Nadjiwon received 291 votes, with incumbent Smith receiving 218.
Council members elected for this term are as follows:
Anthony Chegahno, Jessica Keeshig-Martin, Beverley A. Nadjiwon, Paul Jones, Norma Tobey, Arlene Chegahno, Carlene Keeshig, Nick Saunders and Theron Solomon.
A council swearing-in ceremony was scheduled to be held on Aug. 8 at Cape Croker Park.