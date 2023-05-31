The provincial government is offering financial assistance to eligible Alberta residents who have had to vacate their homes due to wildfire-related mandatory evacuation orders. This one-time evacuation payment is available to Albertans who have had to leave their home for seven days or more due to an evacuation order and are at least 18 years old (payments are also available for dependants under 18).
This payment is meant to help with living expenses related to being displaced (food, accommodations, clothes, etc.). Eligible individuals will receive $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each dependent under 18 years of age.
If you meet the eligibility requirements, be sure to apply as soon as possible. The application period will only be open to members of eligible communities for 30 days after their evacuation order has ended.
Individuals can apply for this payment for themselves and their dependents online at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca or by calling 310-4455.