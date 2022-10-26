Cheryl Ganann wants to move West Lincoln forward and connect the community after being voted mayor.
In the Oct. 24 municipal election, Ganann beat incumbent Dave Bylsma to become the township’s new mayor, and will pursue an agenda of connectivity and positivity to unite the community and drive it forward.
In the short term, Ganann wants to make connections with youth in West Lincoln. She wants to resurrect the mayor’s youth council which was not a fixture over the past term, and to examine the possibility of connecting youth with the township’s green team.
She’s also interested in having young people record the national anthem to be played at council meetings.
At the opposite end of the age spectrum, she would like to keep the age-friendly advisory committee active and to engage with older adults across the community.
“I guess my overall goal is making connections throughout the community,” she said.
Looking at the bigger picture, Ganann said she was happy with the township’s strategic plan and hopes to add to it, and paid tribute to the handling of the urban expansion plans.
Mayors also represent their municipalities at the region, and Ganann said she will be looking for ways to boost West Lincoln’s profile at the regional level and ensure the township and community doesn’t miss out on any opportunities from the region.
In terms of challenges, Ganann said the priority was to unite the community which has been divided throughout the past few years of the pandemic.
To do so, she said she wants to focus on positivity and things that strengthen connections.
“I want to avoid talking about the things that divide us as much as possible,” she said. “And just talk about looking for the things that move us forward.”
Part of that unifying process, she believes, will be to educate the public about what municipalities can do, and what is handed down by higher levels of government.
“I just see our biggest problem is finding ways to help people understand the layering of government and appreciate that we need to work within those parameters and still do the best that we can for our residents,” she said. “So, I'm back to education, education, education. Done in a non-combative way.”
Ganann is well-known in the community for her work with various volunteering groups, and although the demands of her new office may increase her workload, she still wants to be an active member of the community and to stay involved as much as she can.
“That's my goal … that's our lives. That's the life we've lived. And it's a life that's not going to change,” she said.
Conceding, the outgoing mayor Bylsma paid tribute to the nature of the campaign and congratulated Ganann.
“We ran a thorough and fair campaign,” he said. “Congratulations to Cheryl Ganann. It was an honour to serve West Lincoln for eight years.”
Mayor-elect Ganann will be leading an experienced council, with all councillors-elect having served previous terms.
In Ward 1, incumbents Jason Trombetta and Mike Rehner won their races.
Over in Ward 2, the incumbent Shelley Ann Bradaric retained her seat. Joann Chechalk, who previously served as Ward 2 councillor for eight years, was the other winner. Incumbent Harold Jonker narrowly missed out, with 529 votes to Bradaric’s 576.
In Ward 3, incumbent William Reilly kept his place, and Terry Bell, who was councillor for Ward 3 from 2014 to 2018, was re-elected.
For regional councillor, incumbent Albert Witteveen kept his place, beating Peggy Cook, 2,885 votes to 2,407.
Another winner was voter turnout, which jumped from the previous municipal election. This year, 5,546 voters cast ballots out of an electorate of 12,736 people, resulting in a voter turnout of 43.54 per cent.
In 2018, the voter turnout was 38.46 per cent.
All vote tallies were unofficial at the time of publication.