Several Powassan firefighters have received federal and provincial service medals recognizing their longevity with the department.
Among the recipients was Ron Reynolds, who was awarded a ribbon and 30-year medal for his many years with the volunteer fire department.
In fact, Reynolds has been a Powassan firefighter for 33 years.
Mike Wagner hit the 30-year milestone this year and was also acknowledged with a ribbon and 30-year medal.
Derrick Bennison hits the three decade mark next year.
But in the meantime he's now the owner of a 20-year exemplary service medal which is distributed by the federal government.
Joining Bennison with the same award and for the same length of service was Francis Aultman.
Fire Chief Bill Cox, who has been with the service for 48 years, handed out the awards during a ceremony.
The event also saw dispatcher Joanne Harwood receive the Trillium Partner Award.
Cox says Harwood is Reynolds' partner and her award recognizes how partners and spouses support their respective firefighters.
Cox notes Harwood is there when fire calls come in during the wee hours of the night and she's without Reynolds every Monday night when the firefighters conduct training and drill sessions.
In total, the Powassan Fire Department is made up of 34 men and women, which includes the firefighters in Trout Creek.
The combined total of years of service of all active firefighters is 544 years.
In the last four years, 10 firefighters have retired from the department and their combined time up to their retirement was 194 years.
The veteran among this group of retirees is Dennis Booth who notched 40 years of service from February 1979 when he first signed up to protect local residents until June 2019.
