In a groundbreaking initiative, Halton Healthcare, encompassing Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Milton District Hospital, and Georgetown Hospital, has emerged as one of the foremost community hospital organizations to offer free xylazine tests to patients at risk of opioid use. The move comes as a proactive response to the escalating opioid crisis aimed at averting potential health hazards.
Xylazine, colloquially known as 'tranq' or 'horse tranquillizer,' is a veterinary medication unauthorized for human consumption. Its interaction with opioids, especially when combined with substances like fentanyl, can lead to severe skin ulcers, respiratory and central nervous system depression, or even fatalities. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Health Canada recently approved xylazine test strips, allowing for swift detection of its presence in opioids like fentanyl.
Amidst the nationwide opioid crisis, where opioid toxicity deaths reached 7,328 in Canada in 2022, with nearly 87 percent of these fatalities concentrated in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, Halton Healthcare's proactive approach holds immense significance. Complicating matters, xylazine has emerged as an alarming addition to street drugs like fentanyl.
Earlier this year, healthcare providers at Halton Healthcare encountered numerous patients grappling with severe opioid-related conditions, exhibiting symptoms that defied explanation through routine drug screenings. Dr. Jeremy Butler, the Medical Director of Emergency Mental Health and addictions, recalls encountering patients with sizable ulcers, prolonged sedation post-naloxone administration, and withdrawal-induced seizures. The cause of these perplexing cases remained elusive until March 2023, when Halton Region Public Health warned about xylazine contamination in street drugs, particularly fentanyl.
Under the visionary guidance of Dr. Butler and the dedicated staff at Halton Healthcare, we embarked on a mission to procure xylazine test strips. This summer, the organization began distributing these test strips within free Naloxone kits, a rapid-acting medication used to counter the effects of opioids temporarily.
Dr. Butler expressed enthusiasm for engaging with individuals facing this complex condition. He stated, "We possess exceptional treatments for opioid use disorder. By advocating for and providing tools to mitigate the risks associated with opioid use, minimize adverse health outcomes, and facilitate connections to care, we take immense pride in our efforts."