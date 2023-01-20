SOUTH BRUCE– The South Bruce Community Liaison Committee (CLC) held its inaugural meeting on Jan. 12, its first since the 2022-26 council was sworn in.
The meeting began with introductions to the newest CLC members and new staff members of the Nuclear Exploration Team, as well as short bios from all members.
“South Bruce council passed a motion in November 2022 to expand the capacity of CLC members from being capped at five, to allow for up to seven members of the public to serve,” a press release from the municipality said. “The municipality then put out a call to the public in local newspapers, through municipal social media and on the municipal website in search for applications to fill the newly created vacancies.”
New members include South Bruce councillor Jeff Goetz and new resident members Ron Schnurr and Jessica Fischer.
Returning members include Chair Jim Gowland and Vice-Chair Doug Culbert; council representatives Deputy Mayor Mike McDonagh and Mayor Mark Goetz (ex-officio); resident members Les Nichols, George Miller, and Justin McKague, and student members Alli Meyer and Kaylee Rich.
CLC members then held an election to determine the Chair and Vice-Chair for the next two years. Jim Gowland was re-elected as chair of the CLC, and Doug Culbert was re-elected vice-chair.
New staff includes South Bruce Nuclear Exploration Team (SBNET) Communications and Public Relations Officer Tyler Robinson (who joined in October), SBNET Community Engagement Officer Steve Travale, and CLC Project Coordinator Denny Scott.
SBNET presented a brief history of the CLC, highlighting critical motions passed, upcoming educational opportunities, and the processes and responsibilities of the CLC.
The CLC reviewed the 2022 educational presentations, was informed about upcoming conference opportunities, and updated on Early Investment in Education and Skills funding, as well as the CLC meeting schedule and hosting method for 2023.
They also passed a motion directing the South Bruce Nuclear Exploration Team to proceed in planning a conference focused on the NWMO project to be held from April 4-5, 2023.
The CLC voted to hold meetings on the first Thursday of every month, excluding April, and to continue in a virtual format until the CLC revisits the issue.
The next CLC meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. It will include an educational presentation from Caitlin Burley, manager of transportation engagement with the NWMO.