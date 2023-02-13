Chatham-Kent Public Health reminds parents and guardians to ensure their children have up-to-date mandatory immunizations to avoid a suspension order.
The health unit must assess the immunization records of all Chatham-Kent students to ensure they are following the Immunization of School Pupils Act that went into effect in 1990. The Act states that all students attending school in Ontario must complete the prescribed immunization program unless they have a medical or philosophical exemption on file.
Currently, over 2,800 elementary students and 1,500 secondary students across Chatham-Kent are not up-to-date with their immunizations.
Any student who has not updated immunizations or submitted an exemption will receive a suspension order from CK Public Health. Immunization information needs to be updated before March 7 to avoid suspension.
Families should contact their healthcare provider to get their outstanding immunizations and report this information to CK Public Health as soon as possible.
Those in need of the Meningococcal vaccine can contact CK Public Health.
“We have a number of local students who are not up to date or maybe who are up to date, but their parents haven’t yet reported their immunizations,” said Carina Caryn, Public Health Program Manager. “If you require an appointment, please call us soon as spaces are filling up quickly.”
CK Public Health is hosting clinics throughout February and early March at the WISH Centre, 177 King St. E. Chatham – Feb. 14, 22, 27, 28 March 1, 2, 3, 6 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) and at CK Public Health Clinic Services (Suite 2)– 177 King St. Chatham – Feb 16, 23 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Appointments can be booked by calling 519-352-7270 ext 2457
Those looking to report their child’s immunizations can do so using any one of the following options:
- Online: www.CKPublicHealth.com/vaccinations
- Phone: 519-352-7270 ext 2457 or Fax: 519-436-3214.