Drumheller Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Office (DRFMO) provided Town council with an update on ongoing land buyout process during the Monday, September 12 Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting, and received approval from council to proceed with expropriation of two properties in Newcastle at the following Monday, September 19 regular council meeting.
A total of 27 properties throughout the Drumheller Valley were identified and targeted for buyout through the Floodway Buyout program as they are unable to be protected by proposed flood mitigation.
DRFMO project director Deighen Blakely explained during the September 12 Committee meeting a total of $4,592,500 has been spent to date to purchase 16 properties. Five properties were sold for removal, and it is estimated $1,771,000 has been spent for reclamation costs of these properties.
It is estimated an additional $2,135,500 will be spent to complete remaining land purchases.
However, there have been some challenges with some land acquisitions.
At the September 19 regular council meeting, Ms. Blakely presented council with a request to begin expropriation proceedings for portions of two properties in Newcastle.
She explained DRFMO has been in ongoing negotiations with the affected landowners but, to date, all offers have been rejected.
Increased costs on the Downtown Dike project in June prompted design changes to the berms which reduced the top width from six metres down to four. These design changes resulted in two, rather than three, landowners being affected in this area, and the portion of the two parcels required to facilitate berm construction was also reduced.
Ms. Blakely noted the partial acquisition of these parcels can be purchased based on the current year assessment value, for the land value only, at a square foot basis. She added, if a resolution can be agreed upon in a timely manner between the Town and land owner’s respective legal counsel, there may be upwards of a three month delay.
Funding through the Alberta government will cover the costs of land purchases and associated legal fees; however, this is only eligible for land acquisition at or below the assessed value, similar to other flood mitigation projects across the province.
Council unanimously approved moving forward with expropriation processes.