Public Works (PW) was busy last week completing routine maintenance checks on the shut-off valves for the Town’s water system, specifically the CC valves used to control the water supply to individual houses. Proper CC valve operation is essential as it is sometimes necessary to isolate a home’s water supply to allow for repairs or renovations on the property. In a worst-case scenario, isolation may be required to repair damage to the water line itself.
Winter can be a challenging time of year when working on these valves; any grit caught on the valve as it ices up can make its operation very difficult.
While testing the CC valves on Pan Am, PW found one on Pan Am St. that was not operating correctly and needed to be replaced. Replacing the faulty valve required excavating part of the lawn on the property, with the whole process being completed in a matter of days.