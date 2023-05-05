This week’s rainfall has seen Tioweró:ton experience some of the heaviest flooding in recent memory, with approximately a dozen cabins damaged and one family having to be rescued.
“We highly advise people not to go up there right now,” said Veronica LeBorgne, interim director of the lands unit at the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK). “There’s been some areas that have been washed out, and caretakers are still assessing all the damage that has been done. There’s been a lot of rainfall.”
LeBorgne emphasised that not only has the rainfall caused damage to cabins in the area, it’s also made for dangerous conditions in the territory. One community member and his family wanted to see what the waterfalls looked like during the flooding, resulting in an emergency situation.
“He and his family ended up getting stuck, and one of our caretakers had to rescue them. The caretaker tried to use our Argo (all-terrain vehicle) to get to them, but the current was too strong,” LeBorgne explained, noting that the caretaker had to return with a bigger truck to continue the rescue.
“He put his life, his family’s life, and our caretaker’s life in danger. People really need to not go out there right now.”
Gina Deer, who regularly travels back and forth between Tioweró:ton and Kahnawake, said the flooding is the worst in a long time.
“This year was a lot more water than I’ve ever seen. For the last five years, I’ve never seen it that high,” she said. “From what I’ve witnessed, I’ve never seen it that bad. I’ve seen the water level with the bridge, but never over it. This time, it was literally over the first bridge.”
Deer explained that some damage has been prevented to cabins due to preventative measures stemming from an understanding of the land’s historic flooding risk.
“A lot of people put their cabins high; there’s some areas where people don’t normally build. Our grandfathers told us many years ago about those spots, and people don’t forget that,” she said.
Deer said that a main road on Chemin de Ste. Lucie, which is the route typically taken to get to Tioweró:ton, has been closed. Now, cars are diverted around the lake, also overflowing, to get to the territory.
“That’s something I’ve never seen out here either,” Deer noted. “It’s pretty extensive.”
Once everything fully dries, LeBorgne said the intention is to bring gravel in to restore the road. With flooding being common in the area, the recovery process is familiar to those affected.
“We’re pretty much used to this every year, but there definitely was a bit more damage caused this time,” LeBorgne said. “From what I’ve been hearing from community members, this is one of the worst ones that we’ve had.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the MCK lands unit emphasized that the situation in Tioweró:ton is still actively dangerous and asked that community members not attempt to access the territory until it is deemed safe by caretakers.