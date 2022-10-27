The County of Stettler council approved spending about $94,000 for a new police patrol vehicle after getting four offers from dealerships.
The decision was made at the Oct. 12 regular meeting of council.
Manager of Protective Services Clint Sime presented councillors with the results of a tender for a new special services vehicle and got offers from two local dealers and two Calgary dealers.
Aspen Ford Sales Ltd. offered a 2023 Ford F-150 Police 3.3L V6 pick-up truck for $58,661.36, Courtesy Chrysler offered a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab SSV 5.7L V8 Hemi for $52,430.50, Metro Ford Sales. Ltd. offered a 2023 Ford F-150 Police 3.3L V6 for $57,498.25 and Stettler Dodge Ltd. offered a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab SSV 5.7L V8 Hemi priced at $45,804.15.
“In review it was noted that Dodge only offered 2022 models versus Ford offering 2023,” noted Sime in his memo to council. “The Ford F150 has a fuel tank capacity of 118 litres with an advertised fuel economy of 17 MPG city and 23 MPG on highway. Towing capacity on the F150 is 11,200 lbs. with ground clearance is 9.4 inches.
“In comparison, the Dodge Ram 1500 SSV has a fuel tank capacity is 121 litres with an advertised fuel economy of 15 MPG city and 21 MPG highway. Ground clearance on the Ram is 9.1 inches. The towing capacity of the Ram is 10,270 lbs.”
Sime pointed out Aspen Ford of Stettler offered a 2023 model while Stettler Dodge offered a 2022 model.
As Sime noted the Stettler Dodge offer was significantly lower, but that offer excluded several pieces of important equipment the police vehicle would need. After the HD flaps, larger fuel tank, anti-spin rear differential, 3.92 rear axle ratio and side steps were added the price would be about the same for both vehicles.
During discussion it was noted $40,000 had already been budgeted for this vehicle while another $40,000 would be allocated on Dec. 31 of this year, leaving about a $14,000 shortfall.
Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Yvette Cassidy suggested councillors use the rural development fund for the $14,000.
Sime noted he’d like to do the purchase as soon as possible as it takes three to six months for delivery.
Coun. Dave Grover asked if all local dealerships had a chance to bid. Sime answered he personally hand-delivered information packages to every dealership in Stettler.
Coun. Justin Stevens, noting the police vehicle’s towing requirement, asked how often police vehicles use their towing capacity. Sime answered the special service vehicles may tow ATVs on a trailer or a boat but added that the special service vehicles end up being turned over to other county departments where the vehicle may be expected to tow something.
Reeve Larry Clarke asked what the difference was between a police vehicle and a normal vehicle. Sime answered that police vehicles usually have an upgraded transmission and suspension, upgraded wiring and some other kits.
Councillors unanimously approved by resolution that the County of Stettler purchase a 2023 F150 Police Special for Protective Services from Aspen Ford of Stettler for $58,661.36 and an estimated $35,943.48 for aftermarket options for a total purchase price of $94,604.84 including the additional options.