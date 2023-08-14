Newcomers and longtime Timmins residents can help feed those in need while learning about local not-for-profit organizations.
The South Porcupine Food Bank is collecting donations at the Welcome to Timmins Night event. The event is held in September and the registration deadline has been extended to Aug. 18.
While admission to the annual event is free, donations for the food bank are encouraged.
The partnership is one that has existed for a long time, said Timmins and District Multicultural Centre’s local immigration partnership coordinator Ifeoma Kasimanwuna.
“It’s something that’s always been with the event,” she said. “If you look back, it’s not a new thing to have donations collected at the event.”
Mollins Koene said that monetary and non-perishable food donations will be collected at the event.
“We’re finding that cash donations are helpful simply because it means that we’re able to go and buy what is needed most,” she said. “We have different people with different needs and the foods that are needed are different.”
Lyndsay Mollins Koene, the South Porcupine Food Bank vice president, said people should consider donating non-perishable items that don't require a lot of work to prepare.
“What’s really wonderful are the stews that you can mix into some pasta or just break open and eat if your stove isn’t working,” she said. “Those are things to think about.”
Registration for the Welcome to Timmins event has been extended to Aug. 18, and there are a few spots left.
The event features not-for-profit organizations and their services throughout the Timmins area, and it’s also a great chance to find volunteer opportunities, said Kasimanwuna.
The event has space for 120 vendors.
“It’s religious organizations, cultural, health, education, any organizations looking for volunteers,” she said.
Welcome to Timmins Night was first held in 1994. It offers people who are new to the area a way to find services and learn more about what is offered in the city.
It can also offer a fresh perspective for those who have lived in Timmins for years.
“There is something for everyone,” said Kasimanwuna. “There’s always something new to know.”
People stopping by the event can enter a draw to win one of five $500 gift certificates for the Downtown Timmins BIA and Timmins Square.
The gift certificates were part of Agnico Eagle Mines’ donation to the event, which totalled $2,500.
“All they have to do is attend a minimum of 15 booths and have their initials signed, and then they can enter the draw,” said Kasimanwana
Welcome to Timmins Night is on Sept 6, from 6 to 8 pm at the McIntyre Curling Club.
“We’ve had two good runs in the downtown, but this time we figured it was time to go back,” said Kasimanwuna. “We are not at the mercy of the weather so it’s safer for us.”