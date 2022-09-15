After the Coalition Avenir Quebec turned the former Liberal stronghold of Chateauguay in 2018’s provincial election, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade identified the riding as one of the handful of ridings she is hoping to take back when Quebecers go to the polls on October 3.
The riding fell to CAQ candidate Marie-Chantal Chasse by 1,121 votes in 2018.
In May, Chasse announced she would retire from politics at the end of her mandate, following in the footsteps of a number of other female CAQ MNAs. It was a tumultuous single mandate for Chasse, as she was first named, and then removed from, the post of provincial Environment Minister in the first three months of the CAQ’s mandate in 2018.
The CAQ candidate this time around is Marie-Belle Gendron, a familiar face to many locals. Gendron has spent the last two decades as the general manager of the Chateauguay Dental Clinic and has been the president of the Grand-Roussillon Chamber of Commerce since 2020.
At her candidacy announcement, Premier Francois Legault said he can’t imagine a better person to represent Chateauguay.
“Marie-Belle is a woman from Chateauguay, and she’s spent her whole life here. She is deeply dedicated to her community and has always been involved in it. She and I share a vision of a government that is close to the people. I cannot imagine a better person to represent Chateauguay,” he said.
The riding is made up of Chateauguay, Lery, St. Isidore and Mercier and Kahnawake. There are 54,259 voters registered in the riding.
A lawyer by profession, with experience in education sector management, including expertise in contract management compliance, Jean-François Primeau has a long history of community involvement. Primeau has been president of the Châteauguay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a school board chairperson for several community schools, as well as a coach for the Châteauguay Minor Soccer Association. The Liberal candidate also took part in the Théâtre Quatre/Corps ‘Celebrity for a Day’ theatre productions and completed the Kilimanjaro Challenge benefitting the Suroît Hospital. He is a member of the board of directors for the Fondation Gisèle Faubert.