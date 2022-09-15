The grand opening of the joint settlement service centre in Timmins means a lot to local immigrants.
The centre at 330 Second Ave., Suite 105, opened in December 2021 and celebrated its grand opening this week. It allows people to access settlement and integration services in 10 different languages.
Timmins and District Multicultural Centre (TDMC), Timmins Local Immigration Partnerships (LIPs), and College Boreal are providing services from the centre.
Settlement services, socio-economic integration planning, career coaching, language training, and welcoming communities are some of the primary services provided.
"We don't offer everything. There is something our partners do offer that we don't, and that makes it easier," said Michelle Boileau, employment and immigration service manager with College Boreal.
She said visibility was a concern before, but now that is resolved.
"By offering our services together now, we just create a bigger team of multicultural, multilingual environment for newcomers," she added.
Timmins Mayor Kristin Murray said the office means a lot to the city.
"We have really seen a significant increase in the number of people coming to the city. What is really important is to have them supported while they are here," said Murray.
Nandita Senthilkumar and Mariam Adeniran are still working on their permanent residency status.
"As an immigrant, it helps me to build connections. And the ease of access. It is very close to where I live, so everything in one place means a lot for me," said Senthilkumar.
Adeniran said she is happy that the services are provided in one place.
"I think this is the best idea because this building has a lot of services. You have every service in one place, so it gives more accessibility. And I am happy about it," she added.
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skill Development (MLITSD) are funding the centre.