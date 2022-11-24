Northern College is collecting toys for Indigenous children in foster care.
The toy drive is in full swing in its second year with drop boxes around the campus until Nov. 25, but they are still looking for volunteers to help with wrapping the presents until Nov. 30.
The toys are going to Indigenous children in foster care through the Kunuwanimano Child and Family Services and Payukotayno James and Hudson Bay Family Services.
StatsCanada reported that, in 2021, 53.8 per cent of children in the foster care system under the age of 14, are Indigenous.
Indigenous children make up 7.7 per cent of the total population under 14 years old.
Stephanie Tamming, the inclusive cultural lead at Northern College, said that working with Indigenous youth is part of what reconciliation should look like.
“If you think about truth and reconciliation and reasons that those numbers might be higher, it’s important to reach out and tell them ‘somebody’s thought of you’," she said.
The toy drive came about through conversations about community work and what sort of initiatives the college wanted to undertake.
“One of the things we were talking about was doing a toy drive for Indigenous youth, and looking at the stats of kids in care, it sort of hits home,” said Tamming.
They are asking for toys for ages for kids from infants to 16 years of age, and toys that do not promote violence.
“The community is welcome to drop in and make a donation,” said Tamming.
Toys can be dropped off, unwrapped, at any of the drop boxes on campus and anyone wishing to help with gift wrapping can contact Stephanie at 705-288-2037.