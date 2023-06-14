CANSO – The Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG) committee of the whole meeting voted to recommend to council the provision of funding, to the tune of just more than $88,000, to the Canso Curling Club on June 7.
Club secretary and past president Susan O’Handley made a presentation to the committee in May outlining the monies needed for necessary repairs at the facility – estimated to cost approximately $160,000 – which include replacement of the facility’s ice plant, installed in 1967 using second-hand components, and repairs to the roof, which is prone to leaks.
The Journal visited the club on June 8 to get a first-hand account of the situation from O’Handley.
The first thing you notice from the roadside is that the roof looks in good repair, but a tour around the building will prove that impression false. The shingles on the rear and weather-facing side of the building are curling upwards like hotdogs on an open flame.
O’Handley said, “The last event that I was here…a lady came up and said, ‘You have a leak in your bathroom.’ Literally, it was coming from the roof down through the vent and onto the floor. We definitely need the roof done.”
And then there is the ice plant.
“We have spent a tremendous amount of money just keeping this old equipment going. It’s not efficient. Our Nova Scotia Power bill is always outrageous,” O’Handley told The Journal, noting that, “It will always be high because of what we are running, but I’m sure, if we have an efficient ice plant, we aren’t going to spend the kind of money we have been in the last six or seven years.”
She added, “And the other thing is we have no choice but to remove this because this gas that is used in this [ice plant] is no longer legal. We’re no longer allowed to operate with this gas anymore.”
O’Handley stressed that she’s been writing proposals for funding for almost three years, “Because we knew we were on our last legs with our ice plant.”
Over those years, the club has successfully been awarded funding from the MODG, $12,500, and the province, $14,000, but despite applying for every possible funding opportunity that came down the federal pipeline, the answer from the federal government to date has always been ‘no.’
Not to be dissuaded, the group turned to the municipal and provincial levels of government once again and told them, “We need help. We need help to find that third piece of funding… What can we do?”
It was at that point – after discussions with MODG’s Director of Recreation Angie Tavares – O’Handley made the presentation to the committee of the whole to see what more the municipality could do to help the club.
“We really didn’t know where it [funding] was going to come from but we knew we had the municipality’s help,” said O’Handley of the outcome of that meeting in May.
O’Handley said of the cost of the project, “What was shocking to me was the price of repairing this three years ago [compared] to the cost of repairing it today. It was a huge increase…it was a 30 per cent increase or more. So, even the funding we had in place wasn’t enough anymore…as we all know, since COVID, everything has gone crazy.”
The MODG’s new contribution to the project is welcome but it will only cover approximately half of the projected cost of repairs. O’Handley told The Journal the club has some fundraisers planned for the summer and, “once we get the new quotes in and see how much we have to come up with, we’ll have to decide what other fundraisers we have to do.”
In the meantime, O’Handley said the building has seen an increase in rentals, “Sometimes it is birthday parties or New Year’s Eve parties or things like that. Those are great fundraisers for us because we get the bar [proceeds].”
While the club is more than 50 years old, membership has been increasing in recent years and area youth are taking up the sport. O’Handley said she hopes with these repairs, the club will be around for many years to come.