SOUTH BRUCE – The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) recently provided funding and an opportunity for several members of South Bruce to tour the construction site of a future deep geological repository (DGR) in Onkalo, Finland, as well as the encapsulation plant and Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant.
Funding for the trip was provided by the NWMO as outlined in the Multi-Year Funding Agreement approved by council on Dec. 13, 2022.
A press release from the municipality said, “The opportunity to travel to Finland to learn about a leading international nuclear energy and nuclear waste storage program was an invaluable learning experience for attendees, particularly as the municipality continues in the site selection process.”
The trip and the tour allowed community members, South Bruce council, the Community Liaison Committee (CLC) members and municipal staff to see firsthand the process currently being undertaken in Finland, the size and scale of a DGR, and the effects on the host community.
“Virtual reality doesn’t do this project justice – actually standing more than 400 metres below the surface in the repository tunnels made me realize the size and scale at the actual repository depth,” said CLC member Justin McKague. “I found it interesting to learn about the Finnish program and the similarities/differences to the proposed NWMO project.”
South Bruce councillor Mike Niesen attended the tour and found it very educational.
“Although there are differences in the start to end product due to reactor types and encapsulation processes, I believe we are on the right path to making an informed decision that affects future generations, using a democratic process throughout it all,” he said.
Participants will share presentations on various aspects of the project, including facilities at the Onkalo repository, community engagement and different phases of the Finnish project, and their experiences with the community at a future CLC meeting.
The Municipality of South Bruce will continue to host learning opportunities for the community.
The NWMO has also sent delegations of stakeholders outside of South Bruce that are involved in the site selection process, including a delegation from Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) who toured the Finland nuclear facilities in May. No formal press release or information has been provided from SON.
Members of the Ignace community are invited to attend Finland in late October, according to Jonathan Zettel of the NWMO.