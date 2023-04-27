The Junior STEAM Social is a program for youth from kindergarten to grade 12 offered by the Swan Hills Municipal Library that introduces them to STEAM topics and applications. STEAM is an educational approach focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics, topics that have become increasingly important in our society as we come to rely on technology as an integral part of our day-to-day experiences.
The group uses interactive equipment and activities to introduce young people to coding, math, science, and technology. The equipment used by the group was purchased through a Pembina Pipeline Community Investment grant received by the library just as the pandemic was unfolding in 2020. Due to COVID-related public health measures, the library had been unable to use this equipment in group settings until this past September.
Program participants enjoy using the library’s computers most of all, but they also love using the program’s interactive robots. The Dash robot is controlled through an app on a tablet, using coding and programming skills to move the device around and even uses a launcher to shoot plastic balls. The Sphero is also popular, a robot that is shaped like a ball and also uses coding skills through an app, allowing the user to manoeuvre this quick-moving device. Additional interactive robots for younger participants and more advanced devices for older users are also available.
Junior STEAM participants have also enjoyed hands-on activities such as making bottle volcanoes (also known as “Elephant’s Toothpaste”), marble rollercoasters, and lava lamps.
The Junior STEAM Social offers excellent activities and experiences to spark curiosity and creativity while focusing on STEAM subjects.
This educational program meets on a drop-in basis every Tuesday (excluding holidays) from 4:00 – 5:00 PM. Please check the Swan Hills Municipal Library website (swanhillslibrary.ab.ca) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/swanhillslibrary) for the latest details and information about the Junior STEAM Social program.