After much waiting, Sakku School is due to receive renovations starting this fall that will make it almost into a brand-new facility.
Responding to questions from Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki in the legislative assembly May 25, education minister Pamela Gross confirmed that Arctic Fresh earned the tender for renovations at Sakku School and will be starting this fall, with anticipation to complete in 2025-26.
“I know the firm is anticipating and excited for the work to proceed,” said Gross through interpretation. “We look forward to the work to be underway this fall, as I mentioned, and we really look forward to the brand-new school in Coral Harbour.”
The school will include two other community resources: a daycare facility and Nunavut Arctic College building in the same area as the school lot.
“The community will benefit with additional resources not just with the school but other infrastructure as well incorporated into this tender and project,” said Gross through interpretation.
Malliki referenced the ground water problems in the school’s crawlspace and asked if the “new technology” planned to address the water issues under the school has been tested yet.
Gross said she knows it has been a concern at the school for a long time and the department has been working closely with the engineering firm on this.
“The department can say that with the engineering firm, the process has been done before,” said Gross through interpretation. “It’s a technology that is newer technology and there are other measures to ensure that the problem will be resolved and that the ground water will be absorbed in the material that the member was speaking about.”
Additionally, added Gross, other infrastructure improvements like ditching on the side of the school and inserting culverts are being considered to improve the situation.
“I fully trust that the engineers and those that have worked very hard to ensure those needs are being met will be followed through and the problem will be resolved with the new technology and the new work to renovate the school,” said Gross through interpretation.
“Basically the renovation will be from the bones, the construction will go right down to the studs, and the school will basically be a brand-new school but just using the steel frame that is there currently to build it and make it a brand-new, renovated, healthy school.”