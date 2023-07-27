A plan to make the village beach area more accessible for people with mobility issues took another step forward. Council approved the Nakusp Beach Accessible Ramp project in principle, subject to the committee finding funding for the project. They’ll also provide letters of support to funders to let them know the Village is behind the project.
Started earlier this summer by a group of concerned citizens (including Mayor Tom Zeleznik), the project would see a ramp leading down to the sand, and a kind of special path constructed across the beach that allows wheelchair access to the waterline.
Still in the early stages, the project needs to have an engineering plan with a cost estimate. Half the money’s been raised for the feasibility study, and proponents say BC Hydro has pledged to cover the entire cost of the project.
Because the piece of infrastructure will belong to the Village once it’s built and will require regular maintenance, council’s approval and endorsement was needed before proceeding.
“Administration is of the opinion that this is a very worthy project and that council should consider providing its support through the recommendations stated on this report,” staff said, noting that they would have preferred to see a complete Waterfront Master Plan developed first before any new work was done on the beach. However, “it is desirable that people experiencing accessibility challenges not have to wait a long time to have an amenity like this developed.”
Mayor Zeleznik recused himself from the discussion and vote, as he has been helping fundraise for the project.
Tina the Turkey
Plans for a statue for a beloved town mascot have been put off for a month while council tries to form a committee to oversee the project.
Council has tried twice to canvas for interested citizens to join a public art committee, to adjudicate a statue for Tina the Turkey – that is, approve the design and placement of a statue. But no one has come forward to sit on the committee.
That had staff recommending the whole project be put on hold until the proponents for the statue raise enough money or prove community interest. The main person behind the project has told council she was unable to receive a grant from one major funder.
“Administration recommends council forego the ‘Tina the Turkey Sculpture’ project at this time, at least until the organizers of this initiative have brought the piece of art to a more advanced stage, secured the required funding, or if there is a significant public interest shown for this initiative to move forward,” staff wrote.
But the whole discussion was tabled until August, after Councillor Tina Knooihuizen said she had heard informally from some interested citizens who might sit on the art committee. She’ll come back with more information for council in August.
Zoning Bylaw passes
With one final chance for the public to comment, and a unanimous vote, the Village completed a two-year process to update and improve its zoning bylaw.
The zoning bylaw defines what activities can take place on a given piece of property and its neighbouring properties; sets rules for the placement and design of buildings, fences and other aspects of the property, what businesses can operate and when in a given area.
That last item was especially important with this review of the bylaw, as new rules were set to ensure short-term rental properties in the village don’t choke out opportunities for full-time housing for people.
Staff said the new bylaw should help encourage the development of new housing in the village, an important goal for council. It will do that by allowing more commercial/residential housing construction, tiny homes, carriage houses and secondary suites.
“[The bylaw] aims to maintain the small town characteristics of the community as it grows,” notes a report from staff.
The updated bylaw will also clear up inconsistencies with the Agricultural Land Reserve Act, and allow for Temporary Use Permits on properties to allow more flexibility for economic activity in town.
Council gave the bylaw third reading and voted to adopt it at the same meeting.
Unsightly premises
Council has given the owner of an unsanitary and unsightly property 30 days to clean it up, or the Village will do it and send her the bill.In the in-camera portion of the June 26 council meeting, a “remedial action requirement” was imposed on the owner of 315-8th Ave NW.
Saedy Mae Jones was ordered to clean up derelict vehicles and other messes on the property.
Saying the condition of the property was “noxious, offensive, or unwholesome,” and noting that the owner has failed to address the issue, council made the order for her to clean it up.
She has been ordered to remove: a derelict vehicle (BMW) stored openly on the property, discarded materials accumulated on the property front and back yard, items stacked around the RV, and an above-ground sewer pipe leading to sewer cleanout (and reinstall the plug).