GUYSBOROUGH – In 1920, a four-room schoolhouse was built in Larry’s River, an Acadian community in Guysborough County with roots going back several centuries. But that school, run by Catholic nuns, forbid the speaking of French, and that, along with the pressures of the dominant English culture surrounding the small Acadian enclave in the Larry’s River-Tor Bay region, saw the use of French almost disappear in the area.
One hundred years after that schoolhouse opened, the Acadian culture has been revived in the Tor Bay region, resulting in recognition of the area as an official Acadian region by the province in late 2021.
That recognition brought momentum to the dream of having a French language school in the Tor Bay region, a dream that came one step closer to reality on Dec. 10, when Jennifer Delorey and Nicole Avery-Bell, representing the Torbay Area Parent/CSAP (Conseil scolaire acadien provincial) Liaison Group, made a presentation to the CSAP board in Dartmouth at their regular council meeting.
Proponents for the French language school in the Tor Bay region had submitted a formal request to present to the board.
The presentation built upon the work that started in the spring of 2022, including an information campaign, request for local support for the initiative, and meetings with representatives from the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse.
During the presentation, which Delorey delivered in French, the group highlighted the centuries of French settlement in the Tor Bay region and the work done over the last 30 years – in large part by Larry’s River resident Jude Avery – to reinvigorate and gain recognition for the Acadian culture in the region. They also made the case for a CSAP school in the area by citing the right under Article 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for education in French and the interest in the French school initiative in the Guysborough County catchment area.
“We have 44 families who express interest in having their children attend a French language school with interest continuing to grow,” said Delorey.
Following her presentation, Delorey said Avery-Bell fielded questions from the board in French.
Delorey added, “Reading the room, it [the presentation] went over fantastic…everyone that asked a question said, ‘Thank you and congratulations.’”
Two students from the Tor Bay region attend the CSAP school in Pomquet; a daily commute via taxi that takes an hour and 10 minutes to an hour and 25 minutes, one-way, for the Grade 9 and Grade 8 students. For them, the new school would mean a commitment to French without having to leave their county.
After the presentation, Delorey was told the group should hear from the board regarding their submission this coming week.