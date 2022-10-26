As the new week welcomes the rain, so too does it welcome a brimming list of events worthy of cosying up and enjoying indoors. This week, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and beyond welcomes the showing of a new sporting documentary, a smooth jazz concert, a fresh photography exhibit and a spooky, crime-drama thriller.
For the full list of happenings worth scheduling on Oct 24-30, see below.
A Night at MONOVA Fundraising Gala The Museum of North Vancouver is celebrating its 50th birthday in style, with a soiree hosted by the NVMA Society. Guests can nibble on canapes and sip on glasses of wine while hobnobbing with local history makers - including a Tsleil-Waututh Elder and educator, a marine explorer and one of the co-founders from North Shore Rescue. Oct. 25, MONOVA. For more information and tickets, visit the MONOVA website.
Denzal Sinclair with CapU Jazz Ensembles Truly operating in his own lane, Toronto-born Sinclair is known widely as the country’s most popular male jazz vocalist. The media darling is often on tv, having appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Canada’s Bravo, and now locals have the opportunity to see the singer in the flesh - and hear his silky smooth vocals straight from the source. Oct. 28, The BlueShore at Capu. For tickets and more information visit the CapU website.
Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler Bobby Dazzler is perfect for those looking for a laugh, not so much for those prone to squeamishness. The premise: a crude dive into aging that leaves no stone unturned. In true Millican style the standup is as vulgar as it is outrageously funny, and navigates the likes of farting, bowel issues and hemorrhoids – all delivered in the British funny woman's trademark deadpan style. Oct. 28, Vancouver Playhouse. For times, tickets and more information, visite the theatre's website.
Beyond the Blues It had felt like a never ending summer but, like all good things, the seemingly ceaseless balmy weather had to come to an end. Already feeling a spot of SAD coming on? Beyond the Blues: Education and Screening Days is an annual campaign that aims to support people through the seasonal change and everything it brings: new school terms, work schedules, reduced sunlight etc. Oct 27, West Vancouver Seniors Centre. More information on the event can be found on the Here to Help website.
Harvest Days With said recent stretch of balmy weather you would be forgiven for not yet feeling festive: it's hard to indulge in autumn's finest offerings when outside temperatures are in the 20s. Enter: VanDusen Gardens. The botanical garden is encouraging all the family to celebrate fall with a series of events, photo areas, activities, entertainment and food vendors. Much of the happenings can be found at the garden and maze area, but the beautiful fall trees can be found throughout. Oct. 29 - Oct. 30, VanDusen Botanical Garden. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.
The Lure of the Mountains Not contained to just its Esplanade residence, the Museum of North Vancouver’s best exhibits and events can now be experienced at various places throughout North Vancouver. The Lure of the Mountains, which explores the wilderness through the eyes of early mountaineers, is on display now at the Lions Gate community centre. Until 2023, Lions Gate Community Recreation Centre. More information can be found online.
Anywhere From Here So you've seen The Art of Flight and devoured 2013 doco McConkey, what's next on the winter sporting documentary watch list? Anywhere From Here is a ski film choc-full with a star studded cast of skiers - think Sam Kuch, Eric Hjorleifson and Emily Childs – that shows the sporting world through the eyes of a 12-year-old skiing phenomenon. Oct. 28, Centennial Theatre. For more information and tickets, visit the theatre's website.
Carly-Rae Jepsen Homegrown pop purveyor Carly-Rae Jepsen is touching down at the UBC Theatre on Saturday, as part of a global comeback tour. Fresh off the back of her latest release The Loneliest Time, an album as drenched in sprightly pop-hooks as one would expect, the live show will likely focus on her material, with her "Call Me Maybe" and "I Really Like You" hits thrown in for good measure. Oct 29, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. Tickets can be purchased online.
Rydel Cerezo: Home Sweet Home Rydel Cerezo is a visual artist originally from Baguio in the Philippines. Now based in Vancouver, the Emily-Carr University graduate pays ode to his homeland with a series of photographs taken in or near the mountainous city. As an artist who often investigates the space between sexuality, religion, and race through his work, it's only fitting that his latest exhibition focuses on a seminary from the area that housed Belgian priests on a mission - one called 'Home Sweet Home'. Until January 8, The Polygon. For more information on the exhibition, click here.
YAGA A classic whodunit tale? Check. A just-in-time-for-Halloween witch character? Check. An awarded, North Shore actress? Check. Yaga, a genre-bending fairy-tale inspired by the notorious supernatural being Baba Yaga, is a theatre production that ticks all the boxes for prime, late October viewing. Local talent Colleen Wheeler spearheads the production, which is equal parts thriller, revenge play and comedy. Oct. 27 - Nov. 5, Touchstone Theatre. For times, tickets and more information, visit the theatre's website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.