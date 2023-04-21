Services at the Kahnawake office of Indigenous Services Canada will be affected by the federal government strike that began early Wednesday morning and will have an effect on federal services in the community for the foreseeable future.
More than 155,000 federal public servants are now on strike after the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) failed to reach a deal before a Tuesday-night deadline.
The announcement came after two unions charged with a large part of the government workforce entered a legal strike position last week.
National PSAC president Chris Aylward told gathered media at a press conference late Tuesday the strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
"We are still a ways apart, but we're staying at the table because we're still hopeful and our goal is still to get to a tentative agreement," Aylward told CBC.
Indigenous Services Canada redirected users to a statement indicating many government buildings would be inaccessible due to the strike.
‘During this labour disruption, certain services may be delayed or not delivered at all. As well, the public may have trouble accessing some Government of Canada buildings where services are delivered,’ their statement said.
Services that would not be affected are the Hope for Wellness help line, First Nations and Child and Family Services, support to Indigenous businesses, emergency management and funding programs.
Some programs that will be affected include getting, renewing or replacing a status card, Indian status, Non-insured health benefits submission of a request under Jordan's Principle, the Supporting Inuit children program and treaty annuities, estates and trust.
Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada will maintain all essential services, including the Indian Residential Schools crisis centre, support for hunting, harvesting and community-led food programs, accessing retail subsidy, treaty and negotiations, though there may be delays.