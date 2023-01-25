The Blue Mountains council has thrown its support behind a resolution that calls for more collaboration between local governments to protect the environment and green space.
At its meeting on Jan. 23, council voted 5-0 (Mayor Andrea Matrosovs and Coun. Shawn McKinaly were absent to attend a conference in Toronto) in favour of a resolution brought forward by Coun. Alex Maxwell, which called on local governments, landowners and environmental groups to work together to ensure valuable green space across the region is protected.
Maxwell’s resolution stated the natural environment is "the most important and most valuable asset of the Town of The Blue Mountains," and it is facing increasing pressure as more people visit and move to the area.
It stated that ecotourism is important to the economy, and depends on pristine natural environment, as does the local eco-system's ability to meet the challenge of climate change.
The motion indicates the local environment is threatened by ongoing development pressures and urban sprawl.
As a resolution, council directed staff to look into options for partnering with neighbouring municipal and regional councils including Grey Highlands, Clearview, Simcoe County, and Grey County as well as with private owners of connecting lands and conservancy groups, and the Province of Ontario for the shared goal of protecting green space. The motion specifically refers to the areas from Devil's Glen Provincial Park through Pretty River Valley Provincial Park towards Castle Glen, Lorre Forest and Feversham Gorge westwards towards the Kolapore Uplands, Duncan Escarpment, Old Baldy in the Beaver Valley and the Cuckoo Valley Provincial Park, potentially using the Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Ontario Provincial Park model.
The motion asks for a staff report this year.
Maxwell’s resolution proved to be popular with council and the public.
“I want to congratulate Alex on this initiative,” said Coun. Paula Hope. “It is well supported in the community. It is a positive solution to a big challenge.”
Council also received, as part of its correspondence package, five letters from citizens and local environmental groups praising the resolution and urging council to support Maxwell’s motion.
In addition, George Knowles, a director with the Escarpment Corridor Alliance, was a deputation at the meeting and praised the initiative.
“Environmental matters are too interconnected to maintain strict boundaries between our communities. What happens in Clearview matters to Collingwood. What happens in The Blue Mountains matters to Grey Highlands. Our region is made up of many small communities that can become much stronger by supporting each other,” Knowles said in a letter to council. “Supporting Coun. Maxwell’s motion is an opportunity for you as our elected officials to provide strong leadership on the crucial need to protect the environment.”