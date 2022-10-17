North Bay’s Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre recently lost its home at West Ferris Secondary School as the Near North District School Board decided not to extend the troupe’s lease. Dreamcoat has been there for 17 years and the troupe’s executive director, Michelina Beam, admitted it was a bit of a shock to lose the rehearsal and storage space inside the school.
See: School board provides new drama for Dreamcoat Theatre
Beam hopes there is a chance to return to the school for rehearsals, and if not West Ferris, then another school within the district. Currently, Dreamcoat has moved out their supplies from West Ferris Secondary and One Kid’s Place has offered the troupe rehearsal space to prepare for the upcoming show.
When the school board announced the decision last week, it emphasized that school activities always trump community use, and the space was needed at West Ferris. Beam understands, but she mentioned that over 17 years, the group has always worked around the school’s schedule, coming in after 5 p.m. with the kids two or three times a week for rehearsal.
She was also surprised that after all these years the board offered no help or suggestions, it “wouldn’t entertain any kind of conversation about accommodating our rehearsal process” in another school. The board told them to leave, with “zero conversation about how we can help you with that.”
The issues raised additional concerns for Beam. “Our issue right now is about community use,” she said, as currently it appears the troupe is locked out of the boards’ buildings. She’s tried to book space at other schools and all of her requests were denied.
“Some people at the table don’t understand the depth of the impact we have on the community,” Beam said, referring to board members. The child actors involved “have come so far, and they’re in there having fun,” Beam enthused, and after two years with no rehearsals, “we know kids have really missed it.”
The board is hosting a meeting on the issue in the near future, although no set date has been announced. Beam looks forward to the meeting, hoping to gain some clarification into the decision-making process that led to the lease being absolved. She still hopes for a partnership with the board, as “absolving the lease and absolving the partnership are two different things in my mind.”
Beam also will continue to raise the issue of community use within the schools. “It’s not just for us, it’s for other groups out there,” she said. “Why is the Near North not providing community use of schools?”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.