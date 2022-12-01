Peterborough County officially has a new warden and council for the 2022-26 term.
Bonnie Clark, who was acclaimed as Otonabee-South Monaghan Township’s deputy mayor in the Oct. 24 municipal election, was formally sworn-in Thursday as the 126th warden of Peterborough County during an inaugural council meeting at the Peterborough County Court House — which saw a post-pandemic return to in-person meetings.
“It is an honour to be the third female warden of Peterborough County following Doris Brick, who served in 1982 and again in 1990 to 1991, and a friend, Elizabeth Tanner, who served from 1999 to 2000,” Clark said, addressing council members, her family and local leaders — including Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal and Hiawatha First Nation Chief Laurie Carr.
On Nov. 13, Clark received the lone nomination to become Peterborough County’s next warden.
Clark, who pledged to support the agricultural sector — “the backbone of our economy and communities” — highlighted a number of priorities for the upcoming county council term.
“I see a high priority of working with the city, our First Nations and all levels of government to address housing, homelessness and addiction,” Clarke said.
“It is easy to dismiss persons experiencing these issues in our region as strangers to us but they are neighbours, friends, family and they are in crisis. It will take all of us at the table, and looking at unconventional solutions to bring housing, healing and health care resources to those that need them. We need a long-term plan.”
Addressing her colleagues, Clark said new and experienced council members — the 2022-26 term will consist of eight new members and eight experienced members — will bring both “wisdom” and “fresh ideas” to the table.
With this dynamic in place, the county council is introducing a “council mentorship program” this term, which will see new councillors paired with experienced councillors from different townships, Clark said.
She thanked her predecessor J. Murray Jones, who served five terms as warden. Jones did not seek re-election as Douro-Dummer Township’s mayor.
“The longest-serving warden in Peterborough County history. What a legacy you have left. Your service and dedication to this community has been an inspiration to all of us here in this room,” Clark said.
“You’ll be great. Just remember, we’re all in this together,” said Jones, passing the torch with his trademark “catchphrase.”
Clark ended her address with her own motto: “Together we can and we will. Together we can build a better future for Peterborough County and indeed we will.”
County councillors for the 2022-26 term include: Asphodel-Norwood Township Mayor Patrick Wilford and Deputy Mayor Lori Burtt, Cavan Monaghan Township Mayor Matthew Graham and Deputy Mayor Ryan Huntley, Douro-Dummer Township Mayor Heather Watson and Deputy Mayor Harold Nelson, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township Mayor Jim Martin and Deputy Mayor Hart Webb, North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte and Deputy Mayor Jim Whelan, Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Mayor Joe Taylor, Selwyn Township Mayor Sherry Senis and Deputy Mayor Ronald Black and Trent Lakes Mayor Terry Lambshead and Deputy Mayor Carol Armstrong.
All 16 members of council took an oath of office during the inaugural meeting Thursday.
Clark will appoint a deputy warden on Friday.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.