Eganville – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) will look at the issue of restocking Golden Lake once the Fisheries Management Plan for the area has been approved.
“Golden Lake is located in Fisheries Management Zone (FMZ) 15 and is currently managed as a mixed fishery due to the variety of species present,” a letter from Minister Graydon Smith to Bonnechere Valley council noted. “The 2018 stocking of walleye in Golden Lake consisted of 260 brood stock walleye, which we stocked due to a hatchery surplus.”
He was responding to a request from BV council for stocking of the lake trout. The issue had been raised by Councillor Merv Buckwald who pointed out the lake is polluted with smelt and if it was stocked with lake trout this would enhance the fishing on the lake and the enjoyment of the lake.
Last Tuesday afternoon during the committee meeting of council, Mayor Jennifer Murphy said it was good news to see the ministry will look at the issue and she added she was pleased all the stakeholders have been notified.
“Everybody is on the same page,” she said.
In his letter back to council, Minister Smith said the ministry is currently finalizing the Fisheries Management Plan for FMZ 15.
“The draft plan has been developed with input from an advisory council comprised of representatives of Indigenous communities and various stakeholders to provide a balance of perspectives,” he wrote. “It outlines population objective, management strategies and stocking direction for key species, such as walleye.”
The draft plan was posted for public comments last fall and they are being reviewed now.
“Lake specific management actions, such as requests for new stocking and rehabilitation, will be considered following the approval of the FMZ 15 Fisheries Management Plan,” he said.
As well, the Pembroke District office is engaged in ongoing dialogue with municipalities and stakeholders regarding the fishery in Golden Lake, he added.
When the discussion was first held in January, Coun. Buckwald had suggested working with stakeholders including neighbours in Pikwakanagan, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards and North Algona Wilberforce. Minister Smith sent copies of his letter to these municipalities as well as to the fish committee of the Golden Lake Property Owners Association (GLPOA).
The fish committee of the GLPOA, co-chaired by Don Bishop and Dr. Peter Heinermann, has a walleye re-stocking plan and a proposal has been submitted. According to that document, up until the late 1970s, Golden Lake was one of the premier walleye lakes in Eastern Ontario. However, the walleye population declined significantly throughout the 1990s.
Their proposal noted rainbow smelt is the most abundant species in Golden Lake and is a voracious predator, feeding on the eggs and young of many fish, including walleye. The proposal is to feed summer fingerling walleye in enclosures within Golden Lake until they reach a size which cannot be consumed by rainbow smelt. The enclosures could be floating cages, raceways or a remote nursery pond.