Kawartha Downs has donated $25,000 to the Peterborough Humane Society — a contribution that will go toward the society’s new Peterborough Animal Care Centre.
The $25,000 donation will be distributed to the Peterborough Humane Society’s Our Pet Project capital campaign, which is being used to construct the Peterborough Animal Care Centre.
“Support from local businesses like Kawartha Downs is extremely important to the success of this project,” stated Shawn Morey, the humane society’s executive director.
“This new centre will set a new standard in animal wellness and care. Peterborough will be part of a Canadian-first, which will support our local businesses and community. We are grateful for these relationships, they are a true representation of what makes our region so remarkable.”
The centre, at 1999 Technology Dr. in the city’s southeast end industrial park, is nearing completion after construction began in May 2021. It’s finally being realized after the concept was first born a decade ago.
The 20-acre facility will be home to three programs: a publicly accessible spay and neuter clinic, an education and adoption centre and a dog rehabilitation centre in partnership with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.
In recognition of Kawartha Downs’ donation, a dog adoption suite will be named after the Fraserville-based entertainment complex and Kawartha Downs will be added to the Donor Wall in the new centre‘s lobby, according to the Peterborough Humane Society.
“Kawartha Downs is very proud of our community partnership with the Peterborough Animal Care Centre,” stated Kawartha Downs spokesperson Summer Nickerson-Hagen.
“Kawartha Downs would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of the Peterborough Animal Care Centre in caring for our community’s most vulnerable pets.”
Kassie Graham, marketing and communications co-ordinator at the Peterborough Humane Society, told The Examiner the society has received “a lot of great local support” to help make the centre a reality.
“Lots of local businesses and even community members are pitching in. Not long ago we received $20,000 from a local couple,” Graham said.
The bulk of construction is complete.
Staff — and animals — will begin to move in next month, and a soft launch is planned for January, with a grand opening anticipated for the spring, she said.
In the meantime, the humane society is continuing to fundraise for the centre.
“Every dollar counts toward our goal,” Graham said.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.