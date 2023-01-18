With the COVID-19 pandemic finally starting to settle down last year, Taber was able to achieve great success after withstanding two years of uncertainty. Mayor Andrew Prokop outlined some of the success the town was able to achieve in the previous year, starting with the ongoing Trout Pond project.
“To start with related to our Trout Pond project,” said Prokop. “Last year we completed the $100,000 irrigation enhancement project out there related to dealing with all the trees in the campground and area. That has been a big improvement. Also earmarked and set up back in 2022 was the playground that has since been purchased — a $160,000 playground set-up that will be installed sometime in the spring. We’re waiting on the arrival of the completed playground package, but that is approved to go in the spring. Also campsite approval at that location as well, besides a wheelchair-accessible beach area and dock install to allow wheelchair access to those two locations — to be able to enjoy the beach and/or fish as well. We also received confirmation of a $300,000 tree grant back in 2022 that’s earmarked for this coming spring as well. That will include a lot of different sized trees and shrubbery in the Trout Pond campground and area. That’s going to enhance and change the look for the better of the Trout Pond quite a lot in the next several months.”
After speaking about the local achievements of the Town, Prokop then expanded to talk about what Taber had accomplished internationally.
“I and our chief financial officer were a delegation in Siaya County, Kenya, and we were over there for the official twinning with ourselves, the Town of Taber and Bondo Town. On the memorandum of understanding for the donation of the garbage truck — we’re still in the works with that. Just looking to get back out here shortly and water, wastewater, technology, information and shar- ing related to water, and wastewater enhancement for their area. Employment opportunities related to work expertise — they can also provide in the area of carpentry, welding, and mechanics — those are the three that they should be able to help us. As well as the work exchange and/or educational component that is attached to that. We also had Minister Adrian Ouma attend, who was the Water Resource Minister from Kenya, last fall he visited, and looked at our garbage truck that I said is going out soon. We had a very good visit with him and showed them around the area. Spent some time at our RMA conference in Calgary with him as well.”
Prokop also added about the time that he spent in Calgary as a key speaker.
“Related to all that, I and John Orwa also attended the Calgary Kenya Independence Day celebration. Along with the High Commissioner Immaculate Wambua who was the Kenya Ambassador of Ottawa. He was also present at that evening’s dinner where I and the High Commissioner were both keynote speakers for the evening event.”
Taber also received recognition through several awards given to the town this past year.
“Earlier last year, we also competed in the National Communities in Bloom judging process. That was our first Canadian competition with Communities in Bloom,” said Prokop. “It went very well that way and was very well received. The Town of Taber won a variety of awards that included 11 International Hermes Creative Awards for administrative services. That included Ms. Kerry Van Ham and Ms. Meghan Brennan. Along with our Alberta Public Works Association Young Emerging Leader of the Year for public works, Mr. John Browning. As well as Alberta Water and Wastewater Operator of the Year for water and wastewater, Mr. Chris Flaherty. (For the) Municipal Climate Change Action Centre Energy Manager of the Year Award (that was) our energy manager, Mr. Blake Hranac. The Town of Taber Police Service hosted the cadet academy and saw 12 cadets graduate. That was an actual first for the Taber Police Service — that went over very well was very received, and was very successful.”
Shifting back to discussing international topics, Prokop spoke of some of the ongoing relationships that the Town has.
“As far as international relations, we have twined with Bondo Town in Siaya County just this last June,” said Prokop. “This also marks the twinning of Higashiomi, Japan for the 41st anniversary in 2022. The Town of Taber continues to have ongoing talks with our Japanese consul general out of the Calgary office, as well as our Czech ambassador out of Ottawa, Mr. Borek Lizec. Following the visit, he had here in 2021, (there were discus- sions around) the potential twinning or economic benefits in that regard for economic improvements in our area.”
Once again, Prokop shifted the focus back to highlighting some of the ongoing local projects within Taber.
“Our Meadows Project, we have now four manufactured homes at that location and likely three or four more will come. They will be offered for sale in the next few weeks and we’re also announcing the project area with the playground and landscaping that was still underway. We are also going to have a grand opening ceremony some time this spring in that regard. Our wetlands project is still underway, from last spring — that is a $7.2 million project. Our east wetlands are located just north and east of the sugar factory lake, and that’s due to be completed in the fall of 2023. We also completed the gateway signage — the new signage that you have seen out in all directions from the town of Taber. Another major project with that.”
Additionally, Taber is also looking to expand its workforce as Prokop explained by discussing the town’s participation in a program to attract foreign workers into Alberta.
“We also started the Foreign Worker Program, the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program just in the last three to four months,” said Prokop. “I believe there are now 30 individuals that are approved to come to Taber related to employment opportunities and committed to one-year employment with those individuals and residing within the town of Taber for a minimum of one year through this program. That’s exciting and it will enhance the economy and help the business sector out in many ways in that regard.”
Lastly, Prokop discussed the success of Taber’s annual festival, Cornfest.
“We had a very successful Cornfest — the first to have no restrictions since the pandemic, and that has gone over very well. I believe we received record numbers there — somewhere in the neighbourhood of 20,000 people over the course of the three days. That was a very successful event and we’re looking forward to this 2023 event as well. ”