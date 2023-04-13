Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the proposed changes to the Mining Act that are outlined in Bill 71, Building More Mines Act 2023.
The chamber, which represents more than 800 businesses in the region, provided a written submission to the Standing Committee on the Interior commending the review.
Charla Robinson, chamber president, told The Chronicle-Journal that the current process for mine approval is “unnecessarily duplicative and expensive” and has long been a barrier to the investments and development of Ontario’s mining resources.
“The proposed changes are really meant to try to streamline some of the processes,” Robinson said. “In many cases, there’s both a federal and provincial stream of approvals and sometimes that means that a company is doing the same thing twice because they have to do it for the province first and the feds second or vice versa.”
She says both levels of government have been working at finding ways aimed at streamlining the processes for joint reviews and assessments to happen together so that companies only have to do each step once. There are some changes around who can approve this and more changes around mine opening and mine closing plans.
With the current timeline of an average of 15 years to bring a mine into full operation, Robinson says that becomes a real challenge for exploration companies by setting them back, especially with the high demand for critical minerals for the increasing production of batteries for electric cars.
“The province and the feds have been putting a lot of focus on how we best use the critical minerals that we have,” she said.
“We need to make sure that process can be as streamlined as possible so that those mines can actually open. I mean, 15 years from now, it’s probably too late if you’re looking at mining critical minerals to meet these production needs.”
Robinson says the chamber also recognizes that the province is continuing to ensure that Indigenous communities are engaged, consulted and part of the process of finding ways to streamline the process.
Thunder Bay is a vital supply and service hub for mines across Northwestern Ontario. The economic impact of mining in Northwestern Ontario in 2020 was almost $4.3 billion, according to the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) Mining Readiness strategy. Upwards of 850 regional mine workers reside in Thunder Bay with thousands more employed by the nearly 500 service and supply companies that support these mining operations and exploration sites, Robinson said.