The Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation’s Benefit Gala returns to The Chatham Armoury on Friday, Oct. 20.
One of the area’s biggest fundraising events of the year, the Gala raises important funds for the Chatham-Kent Hospice, a 10-bed facility offering end-of-life care and support for local families.
The Benefit Gala has raised over $332,000 for Hospice care in Chatham-Kent in its first five years, including $98,000 in 2022.
“Gala is a chance for all of us to come together and celebrate the amazing work being done at our Hospice day in and day out,” said Ginny Hawken, Chair for this year’s fundraiser. “We get to share, remember our loved ones and ensure Hospice continues to operate at no cost to local families in their time of need.”
The formal evening features a gourmet meal and allows those in attendance to bid on various items in live and silent auctions while learning about the impact of Hospice in our community.
Supporters will also have the chance to win a .50-carat diamond from Ridgetown’s Mitton’s Jewellers.
One of the night’s highlights is always a special Hospice Heart Story shared by a local family who has utilized the services of the local Hospice.
The evening will conclude with an after-party and DJ for those who wish to stay.
Victory Lincoln is once again the Title Sponsor for the 2023 Benefit Gala, as the car dealership has been a lead sponsor for the Gala since its inception in 2016.
“The support from our business community and Chatham-Kent residents has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Hawken said. “Hospice is such a special service to our community and makes a huge difference for families and caretakers each and every day. Our sponsors and donors make it all possible.”
To date, the Chatham-Kent Hospice has cared for more than 1,200 local families since opening in April 2016, offering compassionate, end-of-life care at no cost to residents or their families. This also includes Care Coordination as well as Grief & Bereavement support.
The Hospice cares for the resident and offers support to family and friends as they say goodbye to their loved one.
Hospice relies on ongoing donations to cover expenses not covered by government funding. Approximately 62% of the operating budget is covered by donations, as the Foundation requires $121,000 in donations each month to support the operating needs of the Hospice.
Tickets are limited and are available for $175 per person, including a $50 tax receipt. Get your tickets by calling 519- 354-3113 ext. 2300.