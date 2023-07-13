Oak wilt, the invasive tree fungus that infects and kills oak trees has been found in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
It is the third known case of oak wilt in Canada, after one was found in Niagara Falls and another in Springwater, Ont., near Barrie.
The town reported the confirmed case in a news release on July 10.
NOTL’s confirmed case was found on a private property near the border of Niagara Falls, town spokesperson Marah Minor said in an email to The Lake Report.
She wouldn’t release the exact location, citing privacy concerns.
Oak wilt is a slow-moving disease that, if able to proliferate, can cause tree death within one season.
It can be spread through the movement of firewood, root grafting beneath the ground and sap-feeding beetles.
While Coun. Sandra O’Connor said she is unsure of its exact location, she said it was found near to the site of the first confirmed case in Niagara Falls.
She said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is leading the investigation.
“The CFIA is currently working with property owners in the affected area to conduct surveys of neighbouring oak trees for oak wilt disease,” agency spokesperson Jason Griffin said in an email.
He wouldn’t be more specific about where the fungus was found.
O’Connor said she’s glad it’s not close to the Chautauqua area, which is home to numerous oak trees.
“All of our oak trees are important, but there’s just so many concentrated in that particular area, it would be absolutely devastating,” she said.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is encouraging residents to inspect their trees and look for signs of oak wilt, including dull green, brown or yellow leaves, cracks in the trunk, white, grey or black fungus, and early and sudden leaf drop.
Residents are also being told not to prune oak trees between April and November and are being asked not to move firewood.
Suspected cases of oak wilt can be reported to the agency online.