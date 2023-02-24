A artistic series of paint nights brought to you by the Humboldt & District Gallery are coming to Humboldt, designed for painters of all skill levels.
This series, “Come Paint with us!”, starts on Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23, and 30.
"If you’re a seasoned painter or just beginning, this series of paint workshops is sure to spark your inspiration," said information from the gallery.
Painters Lorraine Jansen, Laura Kneeshaw, Karen Holden, Wayne Schidlowsky and Zyg Kondzielewski will act as mentors to the registrants, and help them hone their techniques and achieve their painting goals.
This program will run once a week for four weeks over the month of March.
"Five accomplished local painters will be on hand to help you with a piece that you are already working on, or to start something entirely new," the gallery said.
"Feel free to bring either a project that you have already begun or a totally blank canvas. If you are unsure where to start, bring a copy of a favourite photograph to recreate."
The Gallery will provide paint and brushes. Each session runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Museum & Gallery.