Strathmore High School’s community Greenhouse Project has been shortlisted among other applicants for a $2,000 prize from the Alberta Emerald Foundation.
Amidst the Alberta Emerald Awards, which is an annual event, Strathmore High School has submitted under the legacy award category for youth.
Cole Hintz, who teaches at Strathmore High School and oversees the greenhouse project, explained the Alberta Emerald Foundation recognizes the contributions of businesses, individuals, institutions, and more towards environmental sustainability.
“There is a financial amount attached to the award, but there is also some cool stuff that they do through their website. They do short documentaries on each award winner as well,” he said. “With that, comes the ability to tell our story and to further the impact of the project that was as well.”
Hintz added being selected as finalists for an Emerald Award is not the only thing Strathmore High School students are looking forward to over the course of the spring and summer.
He said Flowing Springs Permaculture and Soil Health has been offering a free community course through which there is intent to develop a co-designed community space around the greenhouse.
“With the help of students and volunteers, we are actually going to be planting and constructing that area to one of the designs,” he said. “We are also going to be building our off-grid solar system this year, so there are a couple of students who have started on that during their lunch hours.”
Also taking place this year, will be the unveiling of a sign designed for the Strathmore High School Greenhouse by Phoenix Signs, showcasing all of the donors and community partners who have been instrumental in establishing the greenhouse.
Since its development, Hintz said several community groups have already gotten involved with horticulture within the greenhouse, including elementary and junior high schools, as well as a local Connect group.
Should the Strathmore High School team be successful in achieving their Emerald Award, the intent is to use the prize money to help finance pollinator gardens, pathways and landscaping around the greenhouse.
“It has been great to have a real-world application for some of these ideas around passive solar (energy), food production and just having community groups be able to come into and utilize this space, whether it is December, January, February – it has been really neat to be able to utilize that space year- round,” said Hintz.
The winners of the Alberta Emerald Awards will be announced June 7. For those who are interested in learning more about the greenhouse, or potentially getting involved, they may do so via the Strathmore High School Community Greenhouse Facebook page, or by getting in contact with the school.