An exposition of artists located in the back alleys of Melfort's downtown is returning for another year.
The Back Alley Tour is back behind the Northern Lights Gallery. It runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.
The event aims to encourage people to spend more time downtown to appreciate what it has to offer Sandra Dancey with the Northern Lights Gallery, says it's meant to encourage artists to share their talent with the community and for the community to appreciate the amazing talent we have in this corner of the province.
There will be over 30 artists this year. Dancey said the number keeps growing and we're drawing artists from a bit further away each year.
Their styles range from paintings and drawings to metal and glass sculptures to performance art to palm readings. There will also be a mural or two being worked on while the festival is occurring as part of the ongoing "Back Alley Gallery" that is being established there.
A Summer Kids Festival is put on by Melfort's Youth Matter, organized by Laura Lawrence.
Dancey said there will be food and entertainment. The food will include treats handed out by the Melfort Youth Evolution. The Northeast SPCA will be serving Hot Dogs and drinks to fundraise for their shelter. The Melfort Legion will be open all day serving snacks and beverages as well as supper. My Galaxy Treats will be touring the alley with frozen snacks.
Entertainment this year will happen on the Prairie North Co-op Stage that runs all afternoon and into the evening. It includes Trevor Bragg, Shelby Murphy a talented teenager, The Lenvale Elevators, a popular band and more. The stage is organized by Shaun Dancey. The "house band" for this stage usually includes many great players from the neighborhood.
Dancey said the Back Alley Tour continues to grow and is a great way to kick off the Melfort Ag Society's Fair Weekend in Melfort every July.