TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY — History was made Monday inside the Tyendinaga Mohawk Community Centre, where the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte reclaimed a portion of a tract of land that has been disputed for hundreds of years.
Flanked by federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, council members past and present as well as many public servants involved in the partial agreement, Tyendinaga Mohawk Chief R. Donald Maracle announced the return of 299.43 acres of the Culbertson Tract to the reserve east of Belleville, nearly 200 years after the Mohawk chief said it was illegally taken.
The settlement, which has been the subject of on-again, off-again negotiations between the government and MBQ for nearly 30 years, also sees the Mohawks receive compensation for loss of use of more than $30 million from the federal government and $315,000 from Ontario related to the province’s failure to consult the MBQ on a quarry on the disputed tract of land.
“Today we are here to celebrate a milestone accomplishment,” Chief Maracle said at a news conference to announce the settlement. “In 1837, the Culbertson Tract was taken (from our people) and for the last nearly 30 years, we’ve been working on this claim."
Earlier, Maracle explained how the claim arose from the unlawful 1837 annexation of 923.4 acres of unsurrendered land, known as the Culbertson Tract, in breach of the Simcoe Deed, which the MBQ assert to be a treaty. Through an arrangement with the fee simple owner on a willing buyer/willing seller basis, this land will be confirmed as reserve land, the MBQ said in a news release afterward.
At the announcement, Miller apologized for Canada’s role in the land dispute, even addressing those in attendance by speaking Mohawk.
“I want to acknowledge in your language that Canada failed to protect your community and your right to this land and reaffirm our commitment to addressing this,” he said after the address in Mohawk. “This respects and acknowledges Canada’s step forward and working with you to continue to work on the matters that remain among us as Chief Maracle said, a culture of respect. You shouldn’t have to negotiate or fight to have this land back. I hope that this will be a small part, a symbol of what we can do to move this relationship forward with the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.”
Maracle characterized the negotiations as tough at times, particularly when it came to a fundamental difference in positions on the land.
“We had a very difficult time to move the government away from the idea of ‘surrender’ or ‘extinguishment’ or ‘termination of rights,’” said the chief, who has been a part of the Culbertson Tract negotiations since Day 1. “We said it’s our land and we want our land back and we want compensation for the time we couldn’t use it. So after much discussion with both Ontario and Canada, we agreed to settle it in pieces, as it became available or for sale, which is in compliance with Canada’s policy.”
Maracle described the agreement as “a template for the future.”
“The government published it as the Simcoe Deed to recompense our people, their loyalty, their bravery and the losses sustained in the war,” Maracle said. “This agreement is part of a longstanding relationship between the MBQ and the Crown, which is today renewed in the spirit of reconciliation.”
Miller echoed the chief’s sentiments.
“We all have a responsibility to educate the people who live and we share the land with about our history and to inform them about the wrongs that have taken place and how it’s the right and proper thing to make it right. This is the first step in making it right.”
Maracle said public consultations are taking place to determine what the future will be for the land returned to the band and what will be done with the compensation.
“Everybody has an equal and undivided interest in that land because the land was set aside for all of the people,” he said.
Both Miller and Maracle acknowledged that despite of the deal, there remains a lot of work to be done. For example, the town of Deseronto falls into the Culbertson Tract.
“(The town of Deseronto) is aware of it,” the chief said. “We’ve offered them a financial settlement package, which we’re waiting for them to respond to.”
“It’s not easy,” Miller said of the process. “These historical claims predate Canada. They should never have happened in the first place, and you need the relentless attention of governments of the day to focus on righting historical wrongs. The facts are not often in Canada’s favour. When you talk about Canada’s past and reconciling it, you have to realize that it doesn’t come without a cost or investments of not only moral capital but financial capital of governments of the day.
“There’s a good chunk of this left, and we’ll keep doing this in the spirit of co-operation that has characterized the good balance of our relationship.”
While neither Miller nor Maracle could put a timeline on when the remainder of the claim could be resolved, both agreed time is of the essence.
“Obviously, our membership is growing, but our land isn’t,” Maracle said. “While Canada tries to rectify the wrongs done to Indigenous women and their families by giving more people status, there has to be a place for them to live and that’s on land, so when we get our land back, it helps us address the needs of our people.”
“I can’t give you a timeline,” Miller said. “It would be presumptuous for me to state publicly, but certainly we don’t want this to take another 25 years. But it’s also a decision-making process in a relationship of equals. You do have the resolve that the government will continue to do this, but a lot of it lies within the hands of our processes of negotiation, but also with the community of Tyendinaga.”
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.
Culbertson Tract land claim dispute
• In 1793, the Mohawk Tract was granted to the ancestors of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte by the Simcoe Deed (which the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte assert to be a treaty) in recompense for the losses sustained by the Mohawks while supporting the British Crown during the American War of Independence. A particular procedure was specified for surrenders and sales of any of that Tract
• Since 1793, the original Mohawk Tract has been reduced to less than one-third of its original size.
• In 1995, the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte submitted a specific claim alleging that the Crown, not having obtained a surrender for the Culbertson Tract, breached its fiduciary and treaty duties to the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte by illegally transferring the Culbertson Tract in 1837 (the “Culbertson Tract Specific Claim”).
• In November 2003, Canada accepted the Culbertson Tract Specific Claim for negotiation under its Specific Claims Policy, though negotiations were paused in 2007 due to incompatible positions.
• In 2017, the parties resumed negotiations to settle a portion of the Culbertson Tract Specific Claim consisting of 299.43 acres without prejudice to negotiating a settlement for the balance of the Culbertson Tract Specific Claim.
• The membership approved the partial settlement agreement in a ratification vote certified on Nov. 4, 2021, and no appeals on the ratification vote were received.
• Pursuant to a separate agreement with the fee simple owner of the 299.43 acres, that land will be acquired by BMO acting as trustee and in due course confirmed as reserve land, subject to the completion of environmental remediation.
• The settlement will provide the First Nation with compensation totalling $30,974,864 and includes a route for the confirmation of approximately one-third of the Culbertson Tract as reserve land.