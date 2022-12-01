Ready, set, click: The town of Lincoln is looking for "honest and purposeful" feedback on its new website, which is set to go live in the new year.
The new website is in beta version, which means it’s live but not yet complete. The town is using this opportunity to get feedback from users, which it could incorporate into the final version.
The new site is designed to be cleaner and more navigable than the previous version, which is important since the site is often the primary method that residents use to deal with the municipality.
“The website is the first line of interaction,” said Paul Di Ianni, director of economic development and communications at the town.
The aim, according to Di Ianni, was to make sure everything is accessible in as few clicks as possible, making it easier to navigate.
There is also better technology supporting the site, allowing extras to be added, such as maps to showcase projects and developments. It will also be easier to access things like bylaws through a search function, and the development process will be streamlined with cloud-based applications.
While the site is in beta phase, the public is invited to try it out and submit comments through the community feedback forum.
“Community feedback is important to us and shapes all that we do in our service to the community, so we encourage everyone to peruse our new site and share their honest and purposeful feedback,” said Mayor Sandra Easton.
To view the beta site, visit beta.lincoln.ca
To view the current website, visit lincoln.ca.
To take the survey, visit speakuplincoln.ca/new-website-beta-launch