As of May 26, parts of southeastern Manitoba are under fire and off-road travel restrictions until further notice. May’s extreme temperatures, wind, and drought conditions have led to the current high fire risk being advised by the Manitoba Wildfire Service.
The primary area under restriction includes cottage country and the forested areas in the extreme southeast. The boundary runs east to west from Highway 302 to the Ontario border and north-south from the Trans-Canada Highway to the U.S. border.
Level one travel restrictions apply to motorized backcountry travel, including ATVs and other off-road vehicles. Travel is prohibited between noon and 7:00 p.m. If traveling to a remote cottage via a forestry road, private road, or trail during these times, a travel permit is required.
“Burn permits for essential agricultural, municipal, or industrial operations may be considered with the approval of a conservation officer and will include a site inspection with strict conditions,” the provincial press release states.
The RM of Tache has implemented their own burning restrictions. So far, the RMs of Hanover and Ritchot, as well as the Town of Niverville, have yet to set additional burning restrictions beyond their usual regulations.
The Manitoba Wildfire Service is asking for everyone’s vigilance during times like these when the risk of wildfire risk is labelled as extreme.
ATV riders are asked to stay on developed trails and, where possible, carry a fire extinguisher, axe, and shovel to quickly extinguish small fires if they start. ATVs should have working spark arrestors and riders should frequently remove debris collecting near the engine and exhaust.
Those pulling trailers within the restricted area are asked to ensure that their trailer chains are safely secured to prevent contact with the road surface, which may cause sparks.
Ritchot Imposes Watering Restrictions
Effective May 31, residents of Ritchot are being asked to practice sensible water conservation by alternating their yard-watering days. Even-numbered addresses may water on even-numbered calendar dates and vice versa.
An exception applies for newly planted grass seed or freshly laid sod. Here, watering is allowed for the initial 24-hour period and then on the following six days before 10:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m.
Hand-watering or the use of drip irrigation is permitted at any time.