WHITEWATER REGION PRESENTS VOLUNTEER AWARDS
Cobden -- At the April 19 meeting of Whitewater Region council, three residents received plaques acknowledging their volunteer contributions to the community. The presentations celebrated National Volunteer week which took place April 16 to 22.
“Tonight we celebrate our individual and collective actions that create a strong, vibrant and interconnected community by recognizing three citizens of Whitewater Region,” Mayor Neil Nicholson said. “Volunteering leads us together, strengthening the fabric of our community by the sharing of our time, our talent and our energy.”
Amanda Springer, 9, daughter of Stacey and Glen Springer of Haley’s,
was recognized with the Youth Volunteer Award for her work in beautifying the community by helping maintain her family’s yard and gardens and picking up garbage.
Beth Ethier was honoured for her help in organizing baseball, hockey, winter carnivals, darts and other recreational events in Westmeath. She often clears the snow off the outdoor rink and shovels snow from the Westmeath Recreation Hall’s stairs and walkways. In the summer months she makes flower baskets for the community. She also helps out in the kitchen for many community events.
Evelyn St. Amour received the Lifetime Achievement Award for work with a variety of groups in Whitewater Region. She has been a Riverwatcher since 2001, monitoring approximately six miles of the Ottawa River in the Westmeath area. In 2013 she assisted in starting up the Muskrat River Watershed Council and served for a time as its interim chair and secretary. In 2018 she became president of the Whitewater Historical Society and also volunteers for the Ross Museum and the Tour de Whitewater. Her latest venture is helping to make the Westmeath Provincial Park more user-friendly.