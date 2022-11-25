CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Three Atlantic Canadian provinces can expect to see the price of gas and home heating oil take a steep increase in 2023.
On Nov. 22, the federal government announced the federal carbon price backstop will now apply to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and P.E.I. starting July 1, as these provinces did not submit carbon reduction systems that met federal criteria aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. New Brunswick has its own approved carbon pricing
In August 2021, each province and territory was asked to provide an updated carbon reduction plan to meet the tightening requirements laid out by the federal government to meet its goal of net-zero carbon emissions. The deadline for the new plan was September 2022.
The federal government determined these provinces' plans did not meet the full benchmark criteria. As a result, federal implementations will be put in place to ensure carbon reduction goals are met.
Here are a few things you should know about the federal carbon price backstop, which will take place in July 2023, as announced in a media briefing on Nov. 22: