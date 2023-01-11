The council meeting for the new expansive community of Lakeland Ridges held its inaugural meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.
Held at the Canterbury municipal office, council agreed the village hall would be the regular home for meetings. However, Lakeland Ridges Mayor Tanya Cloutier said council plans to hold meetings throughout the community over the coming year.
“The council is planning on having “special meetings” throughout the year in each ward to give community members an opportunity to come out and meet with everyone within their own ward,” said Cloutier.
She said council also agreed to meet twice monthly on the second and fourth Mondays.
The Jan. 9 meeting began with an introduction of all councillors, the mayor and municipal staff.
Lakeland Rides CAO/clerk Susie Patterson welcomed the new council with a brief presentation.
Cloutier said a decision to select the deputy mayor would await amendments to the bylaw.
She explained the bylaw amendment would establish the process of electing the deputy mayor by a public council vote.
With the first reading of the amended bylaw planned for the first reading at the next council session on Jan. 23, Cloutier said they expect to have a deputy mayor in place in February.
Council members also discussed potential conflicts of interest, with Coun Randy Stairs claiming potential conflict surrounding transportation and Coun. Michael Furrow cited possible conflict with the fire department.
Mayor Cloutier handed out committee assignments to councillors, with Furrow taking on Recreation, Stairs in Protective Services and EMO, Chris Yerxa in Transportation, Perry Bull in Waste and Recycling, Ross Stars in Workforce/Personnel and Environment, Mark Grant in Community Development, Patricia Budd in Family and Community and Linda Porter in Tourism.
Cloutier said each council member received the provincially approved Lakeland Ridges’ 2023 budget. She said they also discussed the Escribe program, which will help councillors maintain transparency and communicate with each other.
“This item was tabled until the next meeting, so each council member has the opportunity to go through the budget.