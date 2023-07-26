As a method to better help support our community, Taber and District Community Adult Learning Association (TDCALA) is hosting a survey that will help shape the programs that they are looking to offer in the future. One of the members of the organization, Brady Simpson, Associate Director, was able to explain what exactly the survey is.
“What we are doing as a community is a needs assessment,” said Simpson. “We’re looking at the Municipal District of Taber, of course incorporated towns like Taber and Vauxhall, we’re also looking at the County of Warner, and seeing what kind of needs there are regarding English language learning, newcomer support, perception of those things, the relative importance of them, and getting a understanding of how we can better serve the community.”
Following this brief introduction Simpson then went on to discuss why it is so important that people fill out the survey.
“It’s kind of funny,” said Simpson. “We have a summer student right now, and they’ve been getting a little bit of slack from people because they’re asking them to fill out the survey, and believe me, I know that filling out a survey isn’t everybody’s top tier most fun thing to do. There is a $100 Walmart gift card giveaway to a random person who completed the survey, and it’s so critical that we get this information because it informs exactly how we can best serve our community.”
Survey results help TDCALA shape the programming they offer to residents throughout the region.
“For example, if we find out there’s a great need for more GED type courses, more collaboration for those types of things then we would go and focus on making those programs better, prioritizing those programs. However, if we find out that nobody actually cares about those at all, then we won’t waste resources, and won’t invest very deeply into those types of programs. It’s really up to the community. We are a small not-for-profit, primarily grant funded, but we’re all about serving the community we have. So if we don’t know what the community needs then we are kind of just guessing, and we would rather not guess.”
Additionally Simpson discussed some of the places where you can find a link to the survey.
“We have a bunch of posters all around town, then we have the link on our social media on our Facebook page there’s a small URL. You can take the survey, it’s about 5 to 10 minutes it’s on a whole lot of things some of which I’ve mentioned before.”
If interested in filling out the survey, you can find it at https:// tinyurl.com/mrub7y7e