One student was arrested and another taken to hospital after the Woodstock Police Force and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to reports of an “aggravated assault” near Woodstock High School at noon hour Tuesday, March 28.
In a statement issued on March 30, by Woodstock Police Force, Gary Forward said the incident occurred in a parking lot adjacent to the Woodstock High School involving two students.
“Although our investigation to date has revealed this to be an isolated incident with no further immediate or ongoing risk to other students, it is necessary that police demonstrate transparency by advising that a knife was used that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries,” Forward said in the March 30 statement.
He said the Woodstock Police Force arrested the subject student in this matter while the other student was taken to the Upper River Valley Hospital to treat his injuries.
Forward said the police force is working with school officials and social services to mitigate any further risks.
Shortly after the incident on March 28, WHS Principal Derrick O’Leary sent a message to parents and guardians informing them of the incident.
“Today at lunchtime, an incident occurred off school grounds involving two students from our school,’ O’Leary wrote. “In the interest of safety, we took appropriate measures to handle the situation, and the police and paramedics were called.”
While offering few details, O’Leary explained he sent the message to families as discussions about the incident may arise at home and on social media.
“I would like to remind you that in these instances, social media often worsens situations by inciting fear, spreading misinformation and inflaming important issues we are working hard to address,” the principal wrote.
He encouraged parents and guardians to contact him if they had questions.
Forward said the matter remains under investigation.
Police also encouraged anyone who witnessed the altercation or has video evidence to contact Woodstock Police Force at 325-4601 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit www.crimenb.ca and submit an anonymous tip online.