Laurentian University has announced two new administrators who will be taking over as interim president and interim provost starting in 2023.
In a release, the university's said its board of governors would officially welcome Sheila Embleton as interim president and Brenda Brouwer as interim provost on Jan. 1.
The announcement follows the resignations of former president Robert Hache and former provost Marie-Josee Berger, both of whom agreed to step down due to their roles in the university's controversial decision to file for protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act due to its insolvency.
Both Hache and Berger left their roles at the end of October.
Board chair Jeff Bangs said the new appointments represent the beginning of a new chapter for the university.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in a short period of time and we are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Embleton’s academic pedigree to lead the institution in this important phase of its transformation,” he said. “She’s a proven leader, someone who has built a reputation for transparency and developing strong relationships, which was paramount to us in the search process.”
A research professor of linguistics, Embleton has received many distinctions for her academic contributions, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award. She is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and previously served as vice-president academic and provost at York University from 2000 to 2009.
“I’ve always been of the opinion that Laurentian University held a unique and enviable position within Canada’s post-secondary education ecosystem and it is an honour to be able to fill this role at such a critical time for the institution," she said. "I am committed to being a unifying presence, fostering greater collegiality and building on the strength of Laurentian’s tricultural identity and bilingual mandate."
Brouwer, who will join her as interim provost, is a professor of rehabilitation science and neuroscience, with several years of administrative experience. Earlier this year, she was appointed senior adviser of academic innovation at Queen's Health Sciences, after two years as interim dean of the Smith School of Business and eight years as the vice-provost and dean of graduate studies.
“On behalf of the board and the entire LU community, I wish to express our gratitude to Dr. Tammy Eger and Dr. Céline Larivière for their service to the university,” said Bangs. “They stepped up at a critical time and while they will return to their respective roles of VP Research and Dean of Education and Health, they will be counted on to provide guidance to our new leaders.”
Embleton and Bouwer will officially begin their roles in the new year. According to the university, the search for their permanent replacements will begin soon, with consultations from both internal and external stakeholder groups.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @mia_rjensen