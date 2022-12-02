Infiniti Goddess Zeus Tyson Legend is a man who was born and raised in Iqaluit.
Originally named Adamie Ellsworth, he first decided to change his name in 2016 to Tyson David Naulaq.
“It’s not hard here in Iqaluit, you just go to court and fill out an application. It only took one week the two times I’ve done it,” says Legend.
Based on Nunavut Courts website, it only takes two valid pieces of identification along with a birth certificate and a $10 fee to file an application.
After individuals have applied to change their names, anyone can apply to object to the name change as long as a valid reason is presented, for the small fee of $5.
The second time Legend changed his name was in 2019. When asked why he chose the name, he simply answered: “I like the great names!”
Compared to other provinces and territories, Nunavut has few laws restricting the name change process. While provinces such as Alberta require every individual changing their names to retain at least one part of it related to their family for identification, the “Consolidation of Change of Name Act R.S.N.W.T. 1988,c.C-3,” which is applicable in Nunavut, does not include such restrictions.
“I know someone who changed his name to Bruce Wayne,” says Legend. “You can change your name as many times as you want.”
Legend, however, has seemingly found the name that he plans to retain because he said he has no plans to change it ever again.