New homes are being built by high school students in a unique project to benefit the Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.
Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School students broke ground at the site on Brennan Drive with political dignitaries Apr. 14.
“We’ve been working on it for a couple of years, but this is the first time we’ve actually broke the ground,” said Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital Foundation chief development officer Ed Wheatley.
The two semi-detached homes being built now will either be sold or rented out to help fund diagnostic imaging at the Strathroy hospital.
Local contractors are pitching in to keep costs down. The municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc donated two lots of land, and is considering donating up to six lots for the hospital foundation.
“Hopefully we can continue to do the same kind of thing on the other lots for the next couple of years,” said Wheatley.
The creative idea dubbed the Building Foundations Project was born of necessity when Covid struck.
“We used to do a couple of events. We had a large golf tournament we used to do. And when that got cancelled we were looking at a way to replace it. And for a while we did lotteries but we’re really not big enough to compete in that business,” said Wheatley.
“We kind of had our ears open, I guess. We had heard from Mike Stevenson the teacher (at Holy Cross) that he’d done this kind of thing at Niagara Falls, and we said why not investigate this? We did and here it is two, three years later and we’re finally getting shovels in the ground,” said an enthused Wheatley.
Stevenson’s role as a coop teacher created the opportunity for the hospital foundation and his high school students.
“When they’re out on coop placement with the Home Build (program), they get to work with several trades,” explained Stevenson.
The experience gained is as varied as the work for the actual contractors, including electric, HVAC, framing, pouring concrete, and much more.
“They get to see all the different wide range of trades which is sort of unique to coop because you’d normally just go into one company and work in that field,” said Stevenson.
Certifications in CPR, First Aid, and Working at Heights come along with the four high school credits.
Principal Paul Droog said experience that cannot be recreated anywhere except on-the-job adds a lot to the in-classroom or school shop learning. He added that it also helps give young people on the cusp of adulthood an idea of where their futures may lie.
“There are a lot of students in Grade 11 and some even in Grade 12, they have a lot of gifts but they don’t know what to do, how to apply them. So by having an opportunity like this where they either connect to, or maybe cross off their list, it helps them out coming from both directions. So if you don’t know what you want to do, but you’re able to eliminate the things you know you don’t want to do, that does make the list a little shorter,” said Droog.
The principal and teacher say they are ready and willing to build more homes if more lots are made available in the future.
And the hospital foundation will always need more funds. As Wheatley explained, the Province gave the good news in December that it will fund the operation and staffing for a new MRI, but buying the actual equipment is up to the hospital which relies on donations from the public — or a unique project like this.
“It’s not only the MRI because that whole diagnostic imaging area needs to be constantly upgraded,” explained Wheatley.
The plan is to put in a whole new diagnostic suite for things like x-rays. Wheatley said that will cost from $700,000 to $1 million.
“We put one in last year and now we have a third one that needs to be replaced. And this one is kind of unique,” said Wheatley.
He explained that this new imaging upgrade is for fluoroscopy, described by Johns Hopkins Medicine as a sort of “x-ray movie” that can record your internal body function and diagnose many issues.
Other equipment like ultrasounds and the CT scanner needs replacing every seven to 10 years, according to Wheatley.
Construction on these side-by-side homes is hoped to be completed by early fall.
The many community partners along with the municipality and Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School include JF Home Construction, Moffatt & Powell RONA, Synergy Realty, Brandon Home Designs, AGM, Rostenberg Welding, Signs and Design, Clark-Haasen Electric, Premier Heating and Cooling, Redding Designs and Milwaukee Tool.