The City of Dauphin has set its sights on making the community a premier destination for tourists interested in sports and culture tourism.
The Dauphin Adventure Fund, announced by the city on June 1, is a new initiative aimed at highlighting the wide range of events and activities to take in in the city, located 166 kilometres north of Brandon.
With a focus on overnight stays and driving local economic growth, the fund will provide financial assistance to organizations that are involved in the planning, execution, and hosting of regional, provincial, national and international events within the city and the Rural Municipality of Dauphin, the city’s economic development manager Martijn van Luijn said.
“The whole idea is that if you get a group of people to come to a community for an event, and at least include some sort of overnight stay, the money that people spend is supporting a local economy,” van Luijn said. “It’s a very great stimulus.”
It’s important for the local economy that the city upholds and attracts new diverse events that will draw visitors from near and far. The introduction of the adventure fund also demonstrates the City of Dauphin’s commitment to supporting event organizers in their efforts to create memorable experiences while driving economic activity and promoting tourism.
“We want to stimulate locals that are thinking of bringing in a provincial tournament or a national event, financially. Sometimes that’s all you need to get the ball rolling,” van Luijn said.
Financial assistance will be available through the Dauphin Adventure Fund for a wide range of events, including sports tournaments, cultural festivals, art exhibitions, conferences, and more. By providing these funding opportunities, van Luijn said, the city is encouraging event organizers to choose Dauphin as their preferred destination, ultimately benefiting the local economy and enhancing the city’s reputation as a thriving events hub.
The allocation of funding amounts will be administered by the Sports-Tourism Sub-Committee, a part of the Dauphin Economic Development Committee. Through a evaluation process, funding amounts will be determined based on the potential impact of the event, its availability to attract overnight visitors, and its alignment with the city’s strategic goals. Funding requests exceeding $5,000 will require approval from city council.
The idea, though just announced at the beginning of the month, is already creating a buzz in Dauphin, van Luijn said.
“We’ve received three applications already, and we’re soon to have a couple more,” he said. “It has been really well received.”
Investing in events in Dauphin is investing in the community’s future, Mayor David Bosiak said. By supporting event organizers through the Dauphin Adventure Fund, the city is empowering them to create unique experiences and showcase all that Dauphin has to offer.
“What we’re about is broadening our culture and including all groups and organizations. We’re really excited about it, and as the word is getting out, we’re starting to get a lot of interesting inquiries,” Bosiak said.
Kayla Gillis, the president of Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival, which takes place in Dauphin every August long weekend, said that the adventure fund will benefit the local economy, events like the Ukrainian festival that are already well established, and up-and-coming events that are just getting off the ground.
“This is a huge opportunity to bring more people to the community, and to make them more aware of everything that is happening here,” said Gillis, who sits on the Dauphin Branding Committee, a subcommittee of the Dauphin Adventure Fund.
The Dauphin Adventure Fund reflects the City of Dauphin’s vision to position itself as a leader in tourism, van Luijn said, with its new slogan of “Dauphin, Adventure from Here on Out.”